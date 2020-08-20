GUNTERSVILLE — The Marshall County Healthcare Authority announced the appointment of Boaz businessman Timothy H. McRae to serve on the hospital board.
McRae is a Marshall County native and a 31-year resident of Boaz. The 1983 graduate of J. B. Pennington High School received an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science of Funeral Service Education from Jefferson State Junior College in 1985. He started his career in his hometown of Arab at Gober Funeral Chapel while still in high school. He opened McRae Funeral Home in Boaz in June of 2001.
“Serving on the Board of Directors for Marshall Medical Centers has been an aspiration of mine for many years,” McRae stated. “I can’t think of a more important segment of our community than healthcare. As obvious as it seems to me, it effects the entire community and beyond but I’m not sure others realize just how much. I think about the impact the medical services we provide in this county contribute not only to the “physical health” and wellbeing of the community but also the huge “economic health” it fosters for our citizens and I am excited to be a small part of that now.”
McRae has served on various state boards and professional associations. He was one of the youngest members ever appointed to the Alabama Board of Funeral Service where he served from 1994 through 1997. He is a member of the Boaz Rotary Club and served as president in 2012-2013. He is currently serving as vice president of the state funeral directors’ association. He is a member of the Independent Funeral Directors Group and also has served on the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce and Pirate Foundation boards of directors. He previously sat on boards for the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County and the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. He is married to the former Melissa Gunter, librarian at Boaz Middle School.
McRae replaces board member Joe Abercrombie. The Marshall County Healthcare Authority consists of:
- Mike Alred, chairman
- Roy Rollings
- Pat Allen
- Stan Chaffin
- Liles Burke
- Tim McRae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.