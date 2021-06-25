Coinciding with the start of Cinema Week, Albertville’s newest entertainment venue officially broke ground Tuesday.
Located on U.S. Highway 431 just past Horsley Road, the new Lucas Cinema theater will feature 10 screens and reclining back chairs.
Roy Drinkard, president and CEO of Drinkard Development, has been contracted to develop the site with Blalock Building Company assisting with construction. The project may take close to 12 months to complete, Drinkard said.
President and CEO of Lucas Cinema Jim Lucas joined city officials and business leaders Tuesday in throwing out the first shovel of dirt. Lucas has been in the theater business for 41 years. He got his start with Carmike Cinemas where he worked until AMC Theatres acquired Carmike in 2016. In 2017, Lucas Cinema opened its first four-screen theatre in Maysfield, Kentucky. In 2020, Lucas Cinemas opened its first 10-screen theatre in Fort Benning, Georgia. Albertville will be Lucas Cinemas’ third location and its second 10-screen theatre.
Harold Barnard, manager of Lucas Cinemas, began his career in the theatre business when he was 16 years old and has remained in the industry ever since except when he served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years from 1969-1973.
Albertville mayor Tracy Honea said the new theatre will boost entertainment in the Marshall County area and be a compliment to the area’s other attractions.
“This will complement the new sports park and the lake down in Guntersville,” he said. “We needed entertainment in this area for a long time.”
