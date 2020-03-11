United Way of Marshall County held its annual campaign celebration and luncheon Thursday, March 5, at the Progress Rail Operations Center in Albertville.
According to United Way of Marshall County Marketing and Community Impact Director Raquel Zavaleta, the event celebrated the completion of the 2019-2020 fundraising campaign and financial achievement through workforce, corporate and individual participation. After setting a $760,000 goal at its Day of Caring in 2019, she said United Way of Marshall County celebrated beating that goal by raising $760,785.
During the event, United Way’s campaign team presented awards and honored campaign volunteers. For the eighth year in a row, Zavaleta said the Best Overall Campaign was awarded to Progress Rail for the largest overall corporate campaign. The most improved workplace campaign, which is called the “Star Award,” was given to AlaTrade Foods. She said AlaTrade Foods went from $11,000 last year to more than $40,000 this year. The Wendell Glassco Spirit of Giving Award was presented to Peoples Independent Bank by the Glassco family for “exemplifying outstanding employee and corporate leadership giving” in the community, she said.
She said three United Way volunteers shared personal stories about working with United Way, including United Way Allocations Committee Member Jennifer Amos, of Marshall Medical Center Foundation; United Way Cabinet Member Sharlene Shell, of Peoples Independent Bank; and United Way 2019-2020 Loaned Executive Nathaniel Clark, of Citizens Bank & Trust.
In addition, Zavaleta said United Way released its annual report to the community, which highlights what is being accomplished in Marshall County through donor dollars. Other awards were given out included the following:
Chairman’s Gold Award (per capita gift of $125 or more): BancorpSouth, Benefit Professionals, CAJA of Marshall County, Citizens Bank & Trust, First Bank of Boaz, MDA Professional Group P.C., Paragon Decors Inc., Peoples Independent Bank, Propac Images, Publix, Raymond James Financial, Regions Bank, The Advertiser Gleam and First Southern State Bank.
Chairman’s Silver Award (per capita gift of $75 to $124 or more): BPI Media group, Parker Hannifin, Progress Rail, Marshall County Arc, Marshall Jackson 310 Agency, Sand Mountain Broadcasting, The Sand Mountain Reporter and Syncro Corporation.
Chairman’s Bronze Award (per capita gift of $50 to $74 or more): BBVA, Boaz Child Development Center, Child Advocacy Center, City of Albertville, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Family Services of North Alabama, HFI, LLC, Kappler, Marshall County RSVP, Marshall-DeKalb Electric Co-op, Mitchell Grocery Corporation, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice and Weathers Furniture and Appliance.
United Way Agency Unity Award (100% Participation): Boaz Child Development Center, CAJA of Marshall County, Child Advocacy Center, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, Guntersville Child Development Center, Marshall County RSVP, CASA of Marshall County, Guntersville Child Development Center and United Way of Marshall County.
Company Unity Award (100% Participation): Benefit Professionals Inc., Citizens Bank & Trust, Department of Human Resources, First Bank of Boaz, First Southern State Bank, MDA Professional Group P. C., Propac Images and The Schools of Guntersville.
Zavaleta said United Way’s top 20 contributors included Progress Rail, AlaTrade, Citizens Bank & Trust, Mitchell Grocery Corp., Publix, Paragon, Parker, Peoples Independent Bank, Syncro, Newman Technology, Propac, Kappler, Albertville City Schools, Marshall Medical Centers, Kabco Builders, The Schools of Guntersville, Regions Bank, State Combined Campaign, BancorpSouth and the City of Albertville.
She said a special excellence award was given to the 2019-2020 Loaned Executives, including Nathaniel Clark, of Citizens Bank & Trust; Kelly Adams, of Peoples Independent Bank; Kyle Beddingfield, of BancorpSouth; Kimberly Reese, of Childcare Resource Network; Ladana Kirkland, of Childcare Resource Network; David Benefield, of Mitchell Grocery Corp.; Leisa Bishop, of Propac Images; Pam Just, of Progress Rail; Zaira Parga, of Family Services of North Alabama; and Traci Rhines, of Family Services of North Alabama.
Also recognized were outgoing board members, including Natalie Burke, of Community Advocate; Jack Hancock, of Peoples Independent Bank; Carol Harper, of Total Dental Care; and John Young, of the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.
Other recognitions included BPI Media for sponsoring all of United Way’s campaign materials, H & H Printing for printing the United Way’s 2019 Annual Community Reports, Papa Dubi’s for catering and Arby’s in Boaz.
This year, she said the co-chairs were LT Hagood, of Citizens Bank & Trust, and Annette Cederholm, of Snead State Community College. Ed O’Neal, of Progress Rail, who was United Way’s 2019 Board President, passed the gavel to Cederholm. She will reign as the United Way Board President until the following year.
“We just want to thank the community for the huge support we have every year,” Zavaleta said. “Especially this year; we’re so excited because everybody wanted to be here.”
Contributions can be made toward this year’s campaign by contacting the United Way office at 256-582-4700, visiting unitedwaymarshall.org or sending the contribution directly to United Way of Marshall County at 709 Blount Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976.
