A Boaz woman died in a two-vehicle wreck last Friday afternoon.
According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, Morgan Haley Powell, 23, of Boaz, was fatally injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima she was driving collided with a 2017 Freightliner Cascadia operated by Barry Jerome Smart, 63, of Albertville.
Smart lost control of his semi due to a weight shift, crossed the centerline and collided with Powell’s vehicle. Powell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Smart was transported to Marshall Medical Center South for treatment.
The accident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, on Hustleville Road, near Alabama 75, approximately five miles north of Albertville.
No further information was released as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
Smart’s truck was loaded with live chickens. Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett said her office responded to the incident to mitigate hazardous materials spills and environmental hazards caused by the wreck.
Firefighters from Alder Springs and Asbury also responded to assist in the cleanup.
The accident occurred on Short Creek Bridge and forced the closure of the area for several hours as dead chickens were cleaned up and the live chickens corralled.
McBurnett said the bridge was inspected prior to being reopened Saturday morning around 10 a.m.
Services for Powell were Monday at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial in Whitesboro Cemetery.
Survivors include her fiancé, Christopher Dustin “Dusty” Weaver; mother, Pam Powell; father, Ted Powell; sister, Whitney (Michael) Mashburn; chosen brothers, Jaxon, Landon and Dillon Haygood and Shadrick Adams; chosen grandparents, Jack and Barbara Foster; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
