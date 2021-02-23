MONTGOMERY – This week, Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill led 15 other Secretaries of State from across the country in expressing their opposition to H.R. 1.
The letter, which was sent to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader of the House Kevin McCarthy, stated the following:
"We are writing you today to urge you to reject the 'For the People Act' otherwise known as H.R. 1 or S. 1, which is a dangerous overreach by the federal government into the administration of elections.
"Each state legislature should have the freedom and flexibility to determine practices that best meet the needs of their respective states. A one-size-fits-all approach mandated by Congress is not the solution to any of our problems.
"These bills intrude upon our constitutional rights, and further sacrifice the security and integrity of the elections process. We firmly believe the authority to legislate and regulate these changes should be left with the states.
"H.R. 1 and S. 1 blatantly undermine the extensive work we, as election officials, have completed in order to provide safe, accessible voting options for our constituencies. Many of the proposed practices would reverse the years of progress that has been made. We are strongly opposed to these bills and hope you will dismiss efforts to advance this legislation.
"In addition to Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill, the letter was signed by Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney, Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, North Dakota Secretary of State Alvin A. Jaeger, South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Wyoming Secretary of State Ed A. Buchanan."
