ALBERTVILLE — Current Albertville City Council President Nathan Broadhurst has officially announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Marshall County Commission Chairman.
Broadhurst told The Reporter he hopes to bring a “fresh perspective” to the commission and shepherd the county into a more prosperous future by tapping into its “unrealized potential.”
“As Marshall County Commission Chairman, I will bring a fresh perspective and use a collaborative approach to advance my goals for improved infrastructure, economic development, excellence in education, and strong financial management,” Broadhurst said.
A native of north Alabama, Broadhurst moved from his hometown of Athens to Albertville in 2004 and quickly got to work serving the community. He was first elected to the Albertville City Council 12 years ago in 2009 and has served as president and finance chairman for the last 10. He said he hopes his record of commitment to the growth of Albertville during his time in office will assure Marshall County residents that he will be equally committed to improving all of Marshall County through honest communication, strategic partnerships, and proactive planning in the role of Marshall County Commission Chairman.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve Albertville and its citizens over the last 12 years,” Broadhurst said. “I have worked diligently with our mayor and fellow council members to move Albertville toward a stronger and more prosperous future. I truly appreciate the community’s trust and confidence over these last several years, and I hope I can continue to serve our community on an even greater scale as Marshall County Commission Chairman.”
With the mayor and his fellow council members, Broadhurst led the way to the improvement of more than 110 miles of city streets, the redevelopment and revitalization of downtown Albertville, the development of over 365,000 square feet of new retail space, the securing of $218 million in capital investments from industrial partners and the investment of $90 million in new construction and renovations. Broadhurst plans to continue this success working for the county in the four key areas of infrastructure, economic development, education and finances.
Infrastructure
• Build 10-year plan for rehabilitation, maintenance, and traffic flow
• Focus on capacity for main corridors, develop alternative routes
• Broadband expansion supporting industrial growth, education, and quality of life
Economic Development
• Collaborate with cities to develop industrial growth opportunities
• Leverage growth in tourism to maximize local economic impact
Education
• Partner with superintendent and school board to provide educational opportunities for our children
• Advocate for expansion of Snead State as vital partner in community education and workforce development
Finances
• Comprehensive review of all revenues, expenditures, and debts
• Identify inefficiencies and opportunities for savings, reallocation, or outsourcing
• Develop a five-year budget including a five-year capital improvement plan
“Quality transportation and utility infrastructure are critical to future growth, and having a strong industrial base is crucial for continued progress and prosperity,” Broadhurst explained. “The foundation of all future success is the excellence in education of our children and young adults and being proactive in planning and budgeting are essential to the overall effectiveness of county government.”
Broadhurst said these values will define his priorities as Marshall County Commission Chairman just as they have in his responsibilities as council president.
“Another part of my philosophy is data-driven decision making,” he said. “Where possible, eliminate or minimize the politics of the situation. Let’s look at what the data tells us, what’s established, what’s true, and then let’s work together in a collaborative way to determine the best solution moving forward.”
Beyond politics, Broadhurst is also a business leader, husband, father and community leader. He owns a Farmers Insurance agency, the Broadhurst Agency, which has an office in downtown Albertville. He and his wife, Callie, have five children: Will, Jacob, Sarah, Madilyn and Lucas. He and his family are partners at LifePoint Church, and he is a member of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce and Albertville Rotary Club.
“I hope I have your continued trust and confidence to serve our community,” Broadhurst said, “And I respectfully ask for your vote to elect me as your next Marshall County Commission Chairman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.