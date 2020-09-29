Boaz City Councilmen approved a new ordinance outlining exactly how city officials will address unsafe structures and dangerous buildings within the city.
During a council meeting Monday night, councilmen adopted the ordinance in response to Mayor David Dyar’s pledge to clean up the city.
“For example, there are at least three buildings in the city that have sustained fire damage,” Dyar said. “We need to address those issues.”
Building Inspector Nick Borden said the new ordinance is based off a similar ordinance used in Vestavia Hills. It streamlines the process for handling an unsafe building case by outlining who does what in the process and gives specific timelines for completion.
“We are making this our law, but it still reflects the state law that has been in effect,” Borden said.
“This ordinance gives us confidence in our decisions and gives legal definitions.”
City Attorney Greg Price said the new ordinance will allow the city to force the property owner to make repairs or demolish the structure in a timely manner. If the deadlines are not met, or in the case of an emergency, city officials can hire an independent contractor to make the repairs or demolish the structure. A lien will be placed against the property to recoup the cost.
“I don’t foresee us going in and making a structure better,” Price said. “I see us tearing down an unsafe structure to the ground.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen adopted a resolution extending a contract with Triple J Construction for construction engineering and inspection services for a sidewalk improvement project along Bartlett Avenue and Lackey and Darnell streets. The $301,674 original bid was awarded in August 2019. An additional $33,040 was approved. LADD Environmental Consultants Inc. was awarded a contract for construction engineering and inspection services in September 2019 not to exceed $45,250. Monday, the city approved increasing the amount payable by $15,707.
Borden said the sidewalk improvement project will benefit all city residents, but particularly senior citizens who live in the Manor House and use the walkways to go to the Old Mill Park, city library and Piggly Wiggly.
Additional action taken Monday included:
• Adopting a resolution rejecting all bids received for a stormwater improvement project in the Rustic Hills Subdivision. The project will be rebid, Dyar said. One of the bidders did not receive one of the addendums from the engineer, forcing the bid rejection.
• Adopting a resolution transferring $19,935 from the Special Revenue account to the General Fund to pay for Christmas decorations purchased for use in Old Mill Park.
• Adopting a resolution authorizing the Kelley Group to do a survey of Alabama 168 for an ATRIP II application. The Kelley Group will be paid $20,000 for the work.
The survey will include all underground and overhead utility lines, curb and gutter, and infrastructure on Alabama 168 from Railroad at Lackey Street to U.S. 431.
• Hiring Riley Camp as a part-time parks and recreation worker and Robert Colvin as a firefighter for the Boaz Fire Department.
• Appointing Bonnie Hunt and Suzanne Vann to the Beautification Board with terms expiring on Sept. 28, 2023.
• Listening to a request from Jeannie Courington to pay half the salary of a new full-time employee at the Boaz-Albertville Recycling Center. Courington said the new employee would be responsible for operating the Secure Shred truck among other duties. However, the employee would be required to pass a background check prior to hiring due to the sensitive nature of the job requirements.
“I asked for you to fully fund an employee, but didn’t get that,” she said. “So I’m here today asking for half funding from you as a way to get a person hired.
“I’ve tried never to come to you because Albertville has the bulk of the population. This is one time I’ve had to split the cost down the middle.”
The recycling center has been in operation for 11 years, she said. The majority of the facility has been outfitted through grants over the years, but both Boaz and Albertville have a responsibility to fund the center until it becomes self-sufficient, she said.
Courington said the employee would cost the city of Boaz approximately $1,630 a month.
“We enjoy good garbage rates here in Boaz, and I like to think it is partly because of the recycling center,” said Councilman David Ellis.
No decision was made on the matter during the meeting.
• Approving paying $918,282 in accounts payable vouchers. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.