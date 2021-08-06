After delays and false starts, the new Boaz Rec Center is officially open to the public. The center began with a soft opening this week with hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to the indoor and outdoor pools is $5 per person per day — there is a yearly membership pass option — but anyone can use the indoor gym and walking track for free. The rec center also offers four private rooms for meetings and parties as well as concessions. 

