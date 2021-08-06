Editor's note: This piece first ran in February 2019.
Just exactly what is true Biblical revival? We can debate the specifics, but it eventually boils down to something being “re” vived. When paramedics show up on the scene of an emergency and encounter someone non-responsive, their goal is to revive them.
Revival is the same for the people of God, life brought back into their lives through a spiritual renewal. I believe that revival is something that "The Church" (this is all believers regardless of denomination), and our community stands in desperate need. Over the next couple of articles, I would like to address what I think are key areas in revival. The first key ingredient is relationship. And, the first relationship is a personal and vibrant relationship with God.
When asked what was the most important or first commandment, Jesus stated “The first is this: ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.” We all know that in life today many of our relationships grow cold due to lack of communication or spending time with people we love.
You can't spend 30 minutes a day with your kids or spouse; neighbors or friends and expect to have a vibrant, growing, loving relationship. When that relationship grows cold you pick up the phone or set aside some time to renew that relationship. The same is true of your relationship with God. How much time do you spend communicating with God?
Not time in a corporate or church setting but time you have allocated for just you and God. This is a time set aside for you to speak with Him in prayer and for Him to speak to you through His Holy word the Bible.
If you realize that you need a transformation in your life, a revival, then remember true revival begins with a right relationship with God. If you need help, there are many churches in our area that would glad to help you, today.
Brent Roe is the pastor at Bethany Baptist Church in Horton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.