Huntsville High School has forfeited to Albertville this week due to COVID-19 related quarantines. The Aggies will gain a win in the Class 7A, Region 4 football standings.
The Aggies improve to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in Region 7.
If you purchased tickets through GoFan, those will be refunded by GoFan within two to three business days.
The forfeit cost Albertville its 2020 homecoming game. However, the school’s homecoming parade and community pep rally set for Thursday will continue as planned.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Albertville. The community pep rally at Aggie Stadium follows at 6.
Albertville High will present the 2020 homecoming court and the Aggie band will perform its full show during the pep rally.
Members of the homecoming court are:
Freshmen
Kailyn Boman
America Garcia
Emma Greer
Payience Mancinas
Elias Garcia
Xavier Havis
Oscar Salinas
Orbin Zoto
Sophomores
Liz Mari Chavez
Joselin Figueroa
Adriana Flores
Ella Smart
Juan Gaspar
Chase Haney
Llordi Miranda
Brandon Nguyen
Juniors
Emily Canseco
Jade Chavez
Anna Marie Mann
Evie Smart
Kee Jay Blount
Carlos Lopez
Yordan Rodriguez
Harrison Scott
Seniors
Emilie Adams
Daniela Argote
Griselda Ayala
Emma Colvin
Isabella Diaz
Haylee Pack
Natalie Vital
Nathanael Chacon
Ely Martinez
Ty Murphy
Hayden Pack
Arturo Ramos
Trent Roberson
Diego Torres
