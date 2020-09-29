2020 Albertville homecoming court

The 2020 Albertville High School homecoming court consists of 38 students elected from their classes. The king and queen will be crowned at the community pep rally Thursday night on McCord Field at Aggie Stadium.

Huntsville High School has forfeited to Albertville this week due to COVID-19 related quarantines. The Aggies will gain a win in the Class 7A, Region 4 football standings.

The Aggies improve to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in Region 7.

If you purchased tickets through GoFan, those will be refunded by GoFan within two to three business days.

The forfeit cost Albertville its 2020 homecoming game. However, the school’s homecoming parade and community pep rally set for Thursday will continue as planned.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Albertville. The community pep rally at Aggie Stadium follows at 6.

Albertville High will present the 2020 homecoming court and the Aggie band will perform its full show during the pep rally.

Members of the homecoming court are:

Freshmen

Kailyn Boman

America Garcia

Emma Greer

Payience Mancinas

Elias Garcia

Xavier Havis

Oscar Salinas

Orbin Zoto

Sophomores

Liz Mari Chavez

Joselin Figueroa

Adriana Flores

Ella Smart

Juan Gaspar

Chase Haney

Llordi Miranda

Brandon Nguyen

Juniors

Emily Canseco

Jade Chavez

Anna Marie Mann

Evie Smart

Kee Jay Blount

Carlos Lopez

Yordan Rodriguez

Harrison Scott

Seniors

Emilie Adams

Daniela Argote

Griselda Ayala

Emma Colvin

Isabella Diaz

Haylee Pack

Natalie Vital

Nathanael Chacon

Ely Martinez

Ty Murphy

Hayden Pack

Arturo Ramos

Trent Roberson

Diego Torres

