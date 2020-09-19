After a tough loss on the road last week against Florence, the Albertville Aggies were hoping to bounce back with a win for their first home game since Aug. 28 against the Grissom Tigers. However, the Aggies were shutout for the second week in a row, falling to the Tigers 55-0.
It took the Tigers nearly half of the first quarter light up the scoreboard when quarterback Jakib Foss made a pass to Reed Dexter who ran it in for a touchdown with 6:27 left until the second quarter.
Two minutes later, Foss would complete another pass, this time to Elijah Johnson, who ran 35 yards for a touchdown. With the missed extra point, the score was 13-0. Fast forward another two minutes and Grissom scored off a pass and 40-yard run by Daquwan Hood. The Tigers made up for the missed extra point with a successful two-point conversion, going into the second quarter leading 21-0.
Mark Howard scored his first of the night for the Tigers just 37 seconds into the second quarter. A minute later, Caleb Hunt broke multiple tackles and made a 43-yard touchdown run for 34-0 with 10:06 to go till halftime.
Foss completed two more passes for touchdowns before the half; one to Cameron Hunt, who ran it in from the 15-yard line, and another to Howard, who skipped in untouched from the 25 with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.
Grissom had 183 rushing yards in the first half compared to Albertville’s 17. The Tigers also had 272 passing yards to the Aggies’ 22 and nine penalties to Aggie’s three in the first half.
Both teams remained scoreless during the third quarter, with Grissom getting its eighth and final touchdown of the night when Tariq Thaxton caught a pass and ran it in from the 5-yard line with 3:30 left to go in the game.
Other highlights included two Tiger interceptions made by Jackson Bofenkamp and a defensive sack made by Daniel Baldwin for the Aggies.
The AHS-Grissom series was tied 7-7 before Friday night with the Aggies having won three in a row, including a 29-0 victory at their last meeting in 2015.
Albertville now falls to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Class 7A, Region 4, while Grissom increases to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the region.
“I told the guys at halftime, ‘We’ve never quit anything in our life, and we’re not going to start now,’” Aggies head coach Cliff Mitchell said about the loss. “We knew when we were going to make this jump to [Class 7A] we were going to be playing guys that were bigger, faster and stronger than us. We got to keep working. Our guys aren’t going to quit.”
