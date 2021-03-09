On Thursday, the members of the Lions Club and the VFW met at Marshall Medical Center North to present representatives of the Marshall Medical Centers Foundation with food and funds to help in the fight against elderly malnutrition.
The Guntersville Lions Club donated $500, and the VFW Post 6837 in Boaz donated $400 to assist in the start of the MMC’s “Hospital to Home” project. The funds will allow the purchase of nutrition supplements which will be included in the take home kits. Not only will the boxes have products like Ensure, but also canned meat, vegetables, soups, rice, noodles and easy to prepare recipes.
Andrea Oliver, Director of the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, said the “Hospital 2 Home” project is specifically designed to combat malnutrition. She said that currently a team at MMC works together to provide appropriate nutrition interventions to combat malnutrition while patients are in the hospital, but there is an issue because there are no nutrition interventions after the malnourished patients are discharged. This places them at risk for health complications and readmission to the hospital, she said. One solution for this problem is to provide at-risk patients with a bundle of nutritious food to take home, which she said was how the “Hospital 2 Home” project began.
“This intervention has been proven successful at other hospitals across the country, so we are excited to play a small role in being able to offer it here are Marshall Medical Centers,” Oliver said. “Many people have done the research and worked hard to get this off the ground and we are very thankful to the Lions Club and VFW Post for helping the idea come to life.”
Lions Club member and MMC Registered Dietitian, Julie Drzewieck, said this is a cause near-and-dear to her heart, so she wanted to spearhead this initiative along with the VFW. She said malnutrition is a serious problem across the U.S. She said statistics show that one out of every two elderly people is at risk for malnutrition. Also, she said, malnutrition leads to more falls, more health complications and more frequent 30-day readmission rates to the hospital. She said protein calorie malnutrition related hospital stays are two times longer and are more likely to end in death.
According to the Defeat Malnutrition Today website, the cost of malnutrition in the U.S. is $51.3 billion. Drzewieck said the website was formed by a group of stakeholders across the U.S. - including the Guntersville Lions Club - with a mission to combat malnutrition.
“Another notable statistic is the poverty rate in Marshall County is 21.7%, which is a major contributor to food insecurity,” Drzewieck said. “When a patient is in the hospital, the registered dietitians work with other members of the health care team, such as doctors, nurses, and dietary personnel to combat malnutrition.”
“What about when a patient goes home,” she continued. “The patient may not feel well enough to go to a grocery store. The elderly patient may be living alone and may be too tired to cook. They may not have the funds to purchase food. Just when the body needs nutrition to heal, the patient may not be eating, which leads to malnutrition or exacerbates existing malnutrition.”
According to Drzewieck, MMC “Hospital 2 Home” project hopes to alleviate malnutrition and food insecurity among patients discharged from its hospitals.
“These boxes will contain canned chicken breast, canned tuna, canned peas, rice, noodles, chicken bouillon base, applesauce cups, high protein soups and nutrition supplements like Glucerna and Ensure, she said. “Recipes will be included in the boxes.
“The Veterans of Foreign Wars provided a check to purchase the nutrition supplements, she continued. “The ‘Hospital to Home’ boxes can help decrease healthcare costs and best of all improve the quality of life and support healthy aging for the recipients.”
If anyone would like to see how to volunteer and/or donate to the MMC’s “Hospital to Home” project, please contact the VFW Post 6837 in Boaz, Guntersville Lions Club and/or the Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.