A domestic violence incident landed an Albertville man in jail.
On April 9, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Hustleville Road in Albertville.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, prior to the deputies arriving on scene, the offender – later identified at Eric William Ledford, 35, of Albertville – forced his victim to drive him from the scene.
As deputies approached the home, they passed the victim and suspect on the roadway. The victim attempted to flag down officers and, as the offender noticed the action, he began striking the victim in the face.
The offender jumped from the vehicle and was later take into custody.
Ledford was charged with domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail under a $30,000 bond.
