Brad Stewart never imagined his daily snack would earn him $5,000.
Monday morning, officials from Five Star Foodservice awarded Stewart $5,000 as part of their summer sweepstakes.
“He bought a Star Crunch in the micro-market at Mueller and his name was drawn, automatically winning $5,000,” said James Roach, Sr. Retail Manager for Five Star.
“We want to be good stewards. We are going to surprise him (at Mueller) today.”
Employees who purchase a featured item during the sweepstakes month will be entered one time for each eligible item purchase using their micro-market account.
So far, the company has awarded vacations, cars, trucks and boats to winners throughout the company’s service area. The next sweepstakes prize is a Tesla Model 3, Roach said.
Chattanooga-based Five Star has 1,700 micro-markets in the Southeast in offices, workplaces, universities, hospitals and industries. Roach said many companies are replacing cafeterias with the micro-market concept, offering a wide range of snack food, fresh and frozen food options and drinks. The company services large portions of Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana, Roach said.
Stewart was asked by Five-Star Customer Service Manager Cathy Hamby if he wanted good news or bad news first.
Stewart chose the bad news, which Hamby revealed was that he needed to do a “happy dance” in Mueller’s front lobby in front of 5-Star and Mueller officials. He was given a large box of Star Crunch snacks and used them as part of his dance. Star Crunch snacks from Little Debbie are a cookie with caramel and crisp rice covered in chocolate.
She then revealed the good news was he had won the money.
“Oh Lord! Wow,” Stewart said. He’s a 19-year employee with Mueller, working as a utility worker in the assembly department.
After the good news sank in, Stewart said the money couldn’t have come at a better time.
“I need to get my truck fixed,” he said.
“I’ve seen the sweepstakes and promotion advertising, but always wondered who won those things. Now I know.”
As far as how he would spend the whole amount, he had “no idea off the top of my head.”
“I was totally surprised today,” Stewart said. “I get something from the micro-market every day at least once a day. I never thought it would pay off like this.
“Star Crunches are my favorite snacks now for sure!”
CJ Recher, Vice President of Marketing for Five Star, said the sweepstakes began as a way to welcome back workers during the summer of 2020 many of whom had been affected by COVID-19 closures.
“It is a partnership between Five Star and our product manufacturers, such as Pepsi, Frito Lay and many others,” Recher said.
“We are working together to create a fun experience at work and help our customers create and exciting break time for employees. We’ve had some fun with different promotions, giving away lots of great prizes.”
