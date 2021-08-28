GURLEY — Madison County took a 20-7 halftime lead, gave up 21 consecutive points and fell behind Boaz in the third quarter but rallied for a 42-35 win over the Pirates on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
The Tigers began the game with a bang, as Case Watson returned the opening kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown. Raul Chavez added the point-after.
Madison County upped its lead to 13-0 on a Rayland Woods’ 4-yard run 12 seconds into the second quarter. This completed a 10-play, 85-yard drive. The point-after failed.
Boaz got on the board midway through the second quarter on a 6-yard run by Jordan Cerrillo capping an 80-yard, 7-play drive. Jose Arreguin kicked the PAT to cut the lead to 20-7.
Boaz scored on three straight possessions in the third quarter to take a 28-20 lead.
Carter Lambert had touchdown runs of 47 and 69 yards sandwiched around a 4-yard run by Eli Jacobs.
Madison County tied the game at 28 with 1:41 left in the third. Watson caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ramiro Towers. Towers ran in the two-point conversation.
Madison County would take a 42-28 lead, converting two Boaz turnovers into touchdowns.
Towers scored on a 26-yard run and Cameron Mitchell added an 8-yard touchdown run.
Boaz cut the lead to 42-35 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to Hayden Peek with 23 seconds remaining.
The two teams combined for 925 total yards.
Madison County totaled 447 yards. Isaiah Purdue rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries. Towers passed for 121 yards on 9 of 13 passes.
Boaz rolled up 478 total yards. Jacobs rushed for 177 yards on 24 carries while Lambert added 144 yards on 11 carries. Lambert also completed 7 of 15 passes for 114 yards and returned five kickoffs for 97 yards.
The teams evened their records at 1-1. Madison County travels to New Hope next Friday while Boaz travels to Crossville.
