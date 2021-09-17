GUNTERSVILLE – United Way of Marshall County officially kicked off its 2021-2022 fundraising campaign Wednesday with its annual Day of Caring service projects. However, instead of hosting a breakfast for participants before the projects began, United Way provided a meal for the healthcare workers at Marshall Medical Centers North and South.
Due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and in the state, United Way opted not to host its traditional in-person breakfast event that typically gathers a crowd of around 400 volunteers each year. Instead, the organization provided a meal this morning for the frontline healthcare workers in our community. Although the breakfast event was modified for the safety of the community, Day of Caring community service projects and collections still took place and volunteers from companies and organizations across the county were busy helping with everything from delivering meals to gardening to washing windows and much more.
Over 350 volunteers signed up to adopt 43 service and collection projects for many social service agencies in Marshall County while 47 companies and organizations also showed support for United Way’s Day of Caring by holding a Casual Day at their workplaces today and wearing this year’s LIVE UNITED event t-shirts. To date, over 1100 t-shirts have been sold or given away for this year’s event. Sponsors for the 24th Annual Day of Caring event include AlaTrade, Allstate Insurance – Miguel Corona Agency, First Bank Mortgage, Howard Bentley Buick GMC, Kappler, Parker, Peoples Independent Bank, Progress Rail, Publix, Wayne Farms and Total Dental Care.
“We are grateful for all of the incredibly generous volunteers, companies, and sponsors that continue to support this event year-in and year-out,” commented Executive Director Carrie Thomas. “Day of Caring is all about helping the agencies that help take care of our community. This year, we were glad that we could also use this day as an opportunity to show the frontline healthcare workers how much we appreciate their efforts on behalf of our community right now.”
The Campaign Kick Off was held virtually on the organization’s Facebook page. United Way recognized the 12 Pacesetter Companies that conducted workplace campaigns early to jump start the annual campaign and announced that these companies have already pledged $218,647 towards the 2021-2022 Campaign Goal of $745,000, which was also revealed today. This year’s Pacesetter Companies are AlaTrade, BancorpSouth, BPI Media Group, Benefit Professionals, Citizens Bank & Trust, First Bank of Boaz, Paragon, Peoples Independent Bank, Progress Rail, Propac Images, Snead State Community College and Syncro. Out of these, four companies achieved 100% employee participation: Benefit Professionals, Citizens Bank & Trust, First Bank of Boaz and Peoples Independent Bank.
There are still projects available for adoption if community members want to get involved and support our partner agencies. T-shirts are also still available for $10 and free to volunteers that adopt projects. More information is available through the United Way website at www.unitedwaymarshall.org or by calling the United Way office.
United Way of Marshall County supports 20 different agencies and programs in the county and needs the community’s support now more than ever to help support these local agencies that are providing much needed services to those in need, especially during the pandemic. Donations can be made online, through payroll deduction/workplace campaigns or by mailing a check to United Way of Marshall County, 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976. Individuals and companies wanting to get involved in this year’s campaign may contact the United Way office at (256) 582-4700 or email Carrie Thomas at carrie@unitedwaymarshall.org.
If individuals in our community are in need of information or referral to services in times of crisis, please contact United Way’s 2-1-1/First Call for Help program. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day/7 days a week and First Call for Help is available by dialing (256) 582-0506 from 8:00 – 4:30 Monday – Friday.
