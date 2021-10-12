A Brindlee Mountain High School student faces criminal charges for making a terroristic threat to the school.
Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the unnamed 14-year-old juvenile was arrested Friday. The child made an appearance before a Marshall County judge Monday.
“Agencies from across Marshall County have worked tirelessly on the bomb threat made on Oct. 4 at Brindlee Mountain High School,” Guthrie said.
Those agencies included the Albertville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and Brindlee Mountain High School administration.
The student is accused of making the threat to the school via email around noon Oct. 4. Upon receipt of the email threat, Principal Mike Little notified the Sheriff’s Office and students at both the high school and primary school were evacuated as Arab Police and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies searched the schools for bombs. No bombs were found and no injuries were reported.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Guthrie said.
According to the school’s student handbook, bomb threats are considered a Class III violation, punishable by various consequences, including out-of-school suspension, referral to an outside agency including the criminal justice system or possible expulsion.
