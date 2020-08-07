My name is Chad Cofield, and I am seeking the Place 4 seat on the Boaz City Council. As a lifelong resident of Boaz, I feel it is time to lend my voice to our city government. With much prosperity and growth happening all around Boaz, I am concerned for the future of Boaz. Many have asked, “Why now did you decide to run for office?” The answer is my children. I want my children and yours to be able to live in Boaz and have ample opportunities to be successful. We have one of the best school systems in our state that provides the foundation needed, but where are the opportunities post school? Boaz has all the potential that our neighbors have taken advantage of, and it’s time we put someone in office with proactive thinking and stop being retroactive. We can no longer afford the wait and see how it goes next door mentality.
I have served on the Boaz Planning Commission, and currently I am serving on the steering committee for Neighborhood Bridges Boaz and the Boaz City Board of Education. I am open to our citizens and have proved that by being available to listen and fight for our students, parents and staff in our schools. I will continue to be, if elected, available and responsive to the needs of our citizens.
I will bring a unique voice to our city government through my career experience. I spent 16 years as a full-time firefighter and know what it’s like to be on the front lines. Our first responders are vital to the quality of life in Boaz and for the safety of our citizens. Knowing what these men and women deal with daily will allow me to communicate their needs to city hall. Also, as a municipal employee, I know firsthand what it’s like for all our employees to know someone on the council understands them and has been in their shoes.
I am now in the private sector as an insurance producer in Boaz specializing in commercial insurance. This has given me great experience with dealing with business owners and their needs. I feel like I will be an asset to our city by being able to communicate why Boaz is great for their business.
Both my wife and I are lifelong residents of Boaz and graduates of Boaz High School. I am a graduate of Jacksonville State University and a lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church, where I currently serve as a reserve deacon.
I am asking for your vote on August 25. The future of Boaz starts now!
