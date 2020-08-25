Sex offender sought after failing to register

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a convicted sex offender who has failed to register with this office.
Robin Edward Lankford is 5’9” tall, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Lankford is currently wanted on a probation violation and failure to register as a sex offender.
If anyone has any information to the whereabouts of Lankford please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.