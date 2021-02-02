Despite a pair of strong games from behind the 3-point line, the Albertville Aggies dropped a 7A showdown to host Sparkman High on Friday night, falling 55-52.
The Aggies were led in defeat by the pair of Elijah Moss and Givenchy Dorival, who combined to eight 3-pointers in the loss.
Moss scored all of his points from behind the long line, going 5 of 6 to finish with 15 points, while Dorival was 3 of 7 from distance and finished the night with 11 points for Albertville.
The Aggies were bitten by the free throw bug, getting to the line nine times in the game, but connecting on just four of them.
Complete stats for Sparkman High were not available.
The Aggies fall to 17-6 with the loss, and will look to rebound tonight when they travel to take on Grissom High. The Aggies and Tigers met earlier this month in Albertville, with the Aggies pulling out a narrow 46-45 win.
