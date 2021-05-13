When a severe thunderstorm dealt some significant damage to the front lawn of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville last March, it also unearthed a piece of history.
Many were sad to see the two giant oak trees blown over, but as they fell, they pulled up the surrounding sidewalk exposing an old well.
According to the County Commission, the well is approximately 61 feet deep with about 40 feet of water inside.
During a meeting Wednesday, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson said he would like to build a well-house or covering around the watering hole to preserve it as a historical site complete with a commemorative plaque. He said he’s reached out to the Guntersville Historical Society for their expertise.
The remaining sidewalk, including the handicap ramp, is nearly mended and ready to reopen. The repairs totaled $25,000, of which the county will only have to pay $5,000 for its deductible, Hutcheson said during the meeting.
In other business, the commission:
- Hear a report update from Martin & Cobey Construction on the Marshall County Jail renovation project. Kelly Howard said most of the work to the cell blocks has been completed, and they plan to go out for renovation bids on June 1.
- Announce a white goods pickup and dumpster day for all districts on May 17 (Districts 1 & 2 Free, District 3 & 4 Pay).
- Approved a payment request to Advanced Maintenance Supply for $307.94
- Approved a payment request to Cintas for $348.84
- Approved a three-year lease agreement with Xerox for $254.41 per month.
- Approved a payment request from the sheriff’s office to Bagby Elevator for $1,044.
- Awarded a bid to Transportation South for a 2020 Starcraft Book Mobile for $81,960 and approved the library to make the purchase from the Library Fund fund balance.
- Approved a bid $389,903.30 for retaining wall & landslide repair Pine Island Point Road in District 2. Commissioner Rick Watson said the cost was $120,000 more than the original estimate.
- Approved adding two additional Community Mental Health Officers to the county’s roster to aid law enforcement determining the mental state and health of certain arrestees.
- Approved submitting an application to Alabama Department of Youth Services to fund fiscal year 2021-23 project Marshall County Youth Advocate Program.
- Discuss approval of the sell, trade or scrap of fixed assets including a printer from the County Commission office.
