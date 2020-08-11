By ELIZABETH SUMMERS
Ricky Hayes plans to upgrade the Maverix service station to a new Conoco location within the next few months.
During the Boaz City Council meeting Monday night, councilmen granted Hayes a sales tax and fuel tax rebate in return for him providing substantial upgrades and renovations to the service station located at 299 U.S. 431,
Hayes will receive a 3% rebate of sales taxes on total sales over $660,000 per year and 1% rebate of fuel taxes on fuel sales over 55,000 gallons per year for a period of five years.
No one spoke for or against the proposed tax rebates during a public hearing Monday night.
Hayes said he is ready to begin the renovations, which are expected to take between three and six weeks to complete, depending on weather delays.
“Part of the upgrades are due to necessity and to come in compliance with state laws,” Hayes said.
Hayes plans to install new fuel pumps, complete with chip readers, a new canopy, and new fuel tanks. The station will offer 100% gasoline and off-road diesel fuels as well.
“In October, all pumps must be able to accept the chips on credit and debit cards,” Hayes said. “If you don’t, and someone is able to steal a credit card number from one of your customers, it can come back on you as the owner and be really problematic.”
In 2016, Hayes renovated the convenience store, which will remain. A larger sign will be among the most noticeable changes, he said.
“We want to catch the through traffic in the area,” he said.
Mayor David Dyar praised Hayes for his commitment to upgrade the location and, in turn, make the area more appealing.
“Here is a stakeholder who came to us and worked with us on making this happen,” Dyar said. “I appreciate him for giving us the opportunity to work with him.
“We welcome any business in Boaz to come to us and allow us to work with them as well.”
Also during Monday’s meeting, councilmen:
• Hired Curtis Pippin as a full-time police officer.
• Learned the election machines will be tested on Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. in the C.K. Gant Boaz Recreation Center. The event is open to the public.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Forsyth Building Company for construction management services in connection with renovation of three outlet center buildings.
Forsyth will be paid a fee equal to 4.5 percent of construction costs.
Under the contract, Forsyth will review all plans before bid, review bids, contracts and insurance, furnish monthly reports with photos of job status, visit the construction site once per week, and check stored materials and visit warehouses as needed, among other duties.
• Learned the Boaz Police Department made 83 arrests in July, responding to 2,628 calls.
More than 180 incident reports were made, and 125 traffic citations issued.
Officers investigated 37 traffic accidents and eight private property accidents.
The Boaz City Council will meet Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center.
