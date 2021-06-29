The employees of AlaTrade now effectively own the chicken processing company where they work. A growth from the culture Davis Lee created, his decision to create an ESOP – employee stock ownership plan – makes AlaTrade (which provides jobs for about 1,800 people) one of largest employee-owned companies based in Alabama.
Headquartered in Guntersville with plants in Albertville, Boaz and Phenix City, Lee has owned and operated AlaTrade for 21 years. After deciding to retire, Lee’s exit plan fulfilled his number one objective: to reward the people who helped him build the company.
An ESOP involves the creation of a trust where employees’ accounts accumulate shares of the company at no cost to them. The shares can increase in value as the company grows over time. In essence, Lee created an AlaTrade-funded retirement plan that allows eligible employees the opportunity to share in the company’s success.
Of approximately 6,500 ESOPs in the U.S., only 70 are in Alabama, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership, and the average number of active participants for in-state plans is 200.
“People ask me all the time about how I made such a success out of AlaTrade,” says Lee. “I tell them I’m like the turtle on top of a fence post … I had a lot of help getting there. My goal has always been to hire people smarter than me.”
Lee actually retired from a management career in the poultry industry in 1999 but found retirement didn’t yet fit. So in 2000 he started AlaTrade as a small trading company. The next year, he bought a chicken processing plant in Boaz and converted it into a poultry deboning operation.
Having worked for leading poultry companies over the years, Lee applied the best of what he learned from them to Alatrade. By the end of 2007, he had built three additional plants in Marshall and Russell counties.
Today, AlaTrade employee-owners process more than 400 million pounds of chicken annually. Along with deboning, they produce marinated and non-marinated products for the foodservice industry nationwide.
“We talk a lot about our culture here at AlaTrade” says John Pittard, company president. “Our people and our customers come first, and it all works as long as you can follow Davis’s 11th commandment – ‘Thou shalt make a profit!’”
With that culture, AlaTrade has long offered employees BlueCross/BlueShield health insurance, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, incentives, bonuses and other benefits. The ESOP – along with a new rewards program – further enhances the benefit package for current associates and offers those seeking employment options that they can’t readily find elsewhere.
Alatrade CFO Andrea Elrod is big fan of the company’s culture.
“Davis built a family at AlaTrade,” she says. “Now he has created a home. The ESOP is meant to reward people who stay a long time with the company. The employee ownership is so exciting. My expectation is that all of our employees will have meaningful account balances for retirement in a 10- to 15-year time frame.”
Lee, who’s been mulling exit strategies for several years, is pleased with the decision.
“Of all the options we studied, ESOP checked all the boxes in a very satisfying way,” he says. “I am extremely grateful to all the people that worked for us over the past 21 years, and I have no doubt that they will take this opportunity and continue what we’ve started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.