A Guntersville man is back behind bars after escaping from the Marshall County Jail Saturday.
Deputies arrested Yinessa Cantrell Banks for public intoxication, four misdemeanor warrants and two probation violations on drug charges in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Banks was discovered by deputies under the influence and passed out in Albertville Saturday.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail and while being processed Banks fled the booking area on foot. He was allegedly picked up by someone shortly after his escape, but was arrested in Albertville Sunday thanks to tips from the public.
Guthrie said Banks sustained leg injuries during his escape while climbing a fence topped with razor wire and left a blood trail leading away from the jail. The trail abruptly stopped, leading investigators to believe he was picked up by someone. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Guthrie said, and additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.
Banks is now back in the Marshall County Jail charged with attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, driving while license revoked, giving false identification, second-degree escape, resisting arrest and non-payment of child support.
He was placed in the jail under a total of $37,000 in bonds.
