I am Jeff Davis and I am seeking re-election for Boaz City Council Place 2. It has been a privilege to serve you for the past four years and I want to thank you for allowing me to serve on your city council. This has allowed me so many opportunities to serve Boaz more, by also serving on the City of Boaz Planning Commission, the Boaz Chapter of the Alabama Bi-Centennial Committee and as a group founder of the Boaz Cultural Society. Place 2 has represented the Boaz Senior Citizens Department and the Boaz Public Library. I am extremely proud to have represented these 2 departments, of which I think are known for their outstanding contributions to our city. Also, as a school teacher, I have strived to be a voice for students, their families and the school system itself.
I believe that the safety and well-being of our city should be top priority. Our police, fire and first responders should have adequate and up to date equipment and training that the city can afford. While volunteering at the City of Boaz Emergency Command Center, after the events of the tornado on April 12th, there were discussions of updating our town’s emergency protocols. I do believe these should be looked at and the citizens should be educated on what we should do, if the need ever arises in any type of emergency or catastrophe.
The Boaz Street Department has helped to make major improvements and keep our city clean. It is vital that this department has the equipment needed to help keep our city clean, drainage working properly and our roads in safe conditions. Many roads have been paved throughout the city, but the goal is to pave every city street as soon as possible. There are zoning, ordinances and codes being updated in order to keep our city cleaner and more regulated.
As work continues on the Boaz Recreation Center, we are excited to see its’ completion and the offerings it will have for citizens of all ages. The recreation center, along with Old Mill Park, will serve as places that the citizens can hold events, tournaments, public gatherings and that offer so much more than the opportunities in the past. We hope that the events will make Boaz a destination point.
Recently the mayor and the council passed a comprehensive plan. This plan was put together on citizens opinions of what they would like to see in the city in the next 5, 10, 15, 20 years. This has not been done since the 1970s. This will serve as a plan to adapt the city to meet the needs of everyone who lives or has a business here. In today’s world, with all the events happening around us, we have learned we must adapt to become successful. This is a basic guideline that can be altered to fit our changing world.
We have several resources that not every city has and we should take advantage of our assets. We hope to work closer with Snead State Community College and promote ourselves as a college town. Our town is blessed with several different churches that help to strengthen us. Our nonprofit groups help us to focus on a better tomorrow. Let us not take for granted our medical, industrial districts, local businesses, local utilities and more.
As a city councilman, we can’t sit back and wait on things to happen. We must be proactive. I have contacted several people interested in relocating their businesses to Boaz, and several are here now and have become quite successful. If I notice something that will be a good fit in Boaz, I will talk with them and follow up. I have been talking with 2 unique businesses that are developing a business plan now and their goal is to open in Boaz.
Boaz is a place where we may at times see things differently, but when it comes time to help your neighbor, we do so. We play together, pray together and share similar traditions. I believe there is a unifying force in our city at this time that you would not be able to obtain if you lived in a larger city. Generations of my family have lived in Boaz, and I am proud to call it home. I am privileged that I can work here, raise my family here and serve the citizens of Boaz in a leadership role. I appreciate and thank you for your prayers and your support. I ask that you please vote for me, Jeff Davis, Boaz City Councilman Place 2.
