There’s never been a better time for comfort food, and that just happens to be Janet Sharp’s specialty. So during lunchtime on a Friday, she loaded her up her car with covered plates of chicken and rice, Mexican casserole and a quad salad and delivered it to the emergency staff at Marshall Medical Center North.
“It’s the least I can do,” said the owner of Chocolate Indulgence in Arab. “I can’t donate a bunch of money but I can do this.”
That was just one of the countless gestures of kindness shown by members of the community to show their appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrea Long of Guntersville set up a GoFundMe account to feed the medical staffs at Marshall North and South. She wanted to patronize local businesses to help them as well. She did it in a big way, providing 70 meals from Café 336 for North workers from departments including inpatient, surgery, case management, lab, respiratory, education and physician staff. There was food left to share with night shift workers. Food from Jonica’s Bakery fed about 65 nurses from ICU, Acute Care Units, OB and the ER at Marshall South.
Her food mission also was prompted by the desire to help the cause in some way.
“I got to thinking I could help out in two different ways,” Long said. “I could pay our local restaurants through donations that have suffered major loss to feed those working on the front line - our healthcare workers. I just wanted to help out.”
Long, manager of the transcription department at Clearview Cancer Institute, has raised $4,735 to date since March 27. Following what she did for Marshall Medical staffs, she turned her efforts to feeding workers at Huntsville Hospital.
“I can’t do much but I wanted to try and do something,” she said. “I can’t save the world but I might can make it easier on someone.”
Some of the many, many donations to our hospitals include:
North food donations:
• Sierra’s Mexican Restaurant
• Arab Church of Christ
• Chocolate Indulgence
• Rock House Eatery
• Individuals: Janna Gibbs, Stacie Holland, Lynn and John Defourneaux, Christa and Mark Lawley (cookies for all North staff), Hollie and Tim McGinnis (Sierra’s)
South food donations:
• Section Pharmacy
• Mill Street Deli (enough for 150 people)
• Alicia Cofield (chicken and dumplings and cupcakes)
• Kelly’s Chapel Baptist Church in Fyffe
• Starbucks
Both:
• Roche Diagnostics fed the North and South labs
