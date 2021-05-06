For most of the Guntersville girl’s soccer team, it was a long wait to get on the field. The team had eight seniors in 2020, forcing much of this season’s roster to wait their time on the bench for this season.
Then once the season kicked-off the team went into quarantine due to COVID for two weeks after just one game.
Two months later, and the Wlidcats have stepped up their defensive game despite a back line still learning how to play together, and gotten key goals from a player who prior to this year was known more for her defensive abilities.
It’s culminated with a trip to the soccer Final Four, and a team that’s given up just one goal in the postseason so far.
“These girls have waited behind the girls that graduated ahead of them, and they’ve been waiting in the shadows and waiting for their moment to arrive,” assistant coach Chandler Litchford said. “We’ve been put on quarantine this season, and to still be able to make the Final Four, it’s unbelievable. Their dedication to the sport, team, and hard work is what got us here. We’ve done as much as we can trying to plug them into the right spots, but they’re the ones who are shouldering the load, and it’s been amazing.”
Litchford credited the defense with being able to stand up to the stress of the postseason, this despite having a goalie that was entirely new to soccer this season. That defense hasn’t given up more than one goal in the last seven games, including back-to-back shutouts in the most recent playoff games, including a 1-0 victory over Westbrook Christian in the quarterfinals.
“Our defenders are amazing,” Litchford added. “They’ve been under as much fire as any players could be and they keep coming back. They keep getting put in stressful situations and they handle it with grace. And with a young goalkeeper back there, they’re still learning to work together, so it’s amazing. The girls in the midfield do a great job of keeping the ball and holding it, and if they do lose it, dropping back to help defend, it’s just a team effort.”
While the defense had locked down, forward Sarah Wright, a former defender, has stepped up and provided the offense during the postseason. Wright had played a center/defensive midfielder role almost her entire career, and this year was tasked with giving the ‘Cats some offense. All she’s done in the postseason is net a four-goal game, and then score the long goal in Friday’s quarterfinal win.
“She won a state title in seventh grade playing center/defensive mid which she’s played since her youth team years,” Litchford explained. “And then we graduated the best scorer we’ve ever had, and she steps up in a brand-new role for her. But we knew that if anybody could do it, it was Sarah. I knew she would be good, But I didn’t know she’d be this great. Once she figured out that she’s faster than most people with the ball than they are without the ball, she’s learned that she can turn and dribble and score, it’s incredible.”
Now Guntersville will get ready to take on St. John Paul II on Today at 3 p.m. a team Guntersville is familiar with from games in past seasons.
“We’ve played them in the past, and if they’re in the final four, I can tell you they’re well coached, they’re in good shape, and going to be a good team,” Litchford concluded. “We just have to be ready to play. They’re not in the final four by accident, they’re disciplined and know how to play, so we’ve got to be ready.”
