A seat on the Boaz City Schools Board of Education is open, but will soon be filled after the city holds a series of interviews next week.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar announced Monday during the city council meeting that board member interviews would be held Thursday, May 21, inside the Boaz Senior Center, starting at 5 p.m.
The coveted seat has been held by Jeff Roberts since 2015; he and four others — Rodney Frix, Brett Johnson, David Lackey and Lucas Ogelsby — will interview for the position. The five listed were the only candidates to apply.
The next board of education meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held via Zoom and broadcast via YouTube to practice social distancing and adhere to state health guidelines.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the accounts payable voucher dated May 1-8, totaling $206,413.16.
• Employed Timothy Kimbrough as a full-time, certified police officer for the Boaz Police Department.
• Employed Junior Lankford as a part-time laborer for the Boaz Street Department.
• Employed Ryan King as a part-time laborer for the Boaz Street Department by a vote of 5-0; Councilman Mike Matthews abstained.
To observance of Memorial Day, the next council meeting will be held Tuesday, May 26, at 6 p.m. inside the Boaz Senior Center.
[Editor’s Note: Items approved were passed unanimously unless noted otherwise.]
(This article was updated to change the next board of education meeting date.)
