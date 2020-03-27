COVID-19’s impact has made its way to the gas pumps, causing major drops in prices across the nation and in Alabama.
In Kentucky, there were reports of some stations pricing fuel at 99-cents per gallon. Though prices like that aren’t impossible to be found in Alabama over the next few weeks, AAA Public Relations and Marketing Manager Clay Ingram said it isn’t likely.
“We’ve gotten reports from out in Clay County, in Millerville, that a gas station had lowered its price to $1.34 per gallon,” he said on Tuesday. “Could we get [to 99-cents]? Well, we’re a long way from it.”
According to AAA, the statewide gas price average is $1.827 per gallon. The average was $2.20 per gallon one month ago — a 32-cent difference. Ingram said he anticipated the price to drop even further due to the federal and state health orders encouraging people to stay home and avoid traveling.
“Anything is possible,” he said. “But I’m not convinced we’ll see prices drop to double digits. There are still some places within the state still priced at $2 per gallon and higher.”
As the situation starts to get better, the demand for fuel will eventually go up, but Ingram said not to expect price spikes in either direction.
“There’s no question that it will go back up,” Ingram said. “But it’s probably going to go down more first and then back up … and it will be more gradual than anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.