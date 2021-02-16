BOAZ—Duke’s Cleaners is helping unemployed workers in the Sand Mountain area put a shine on their next job interview by cleaning a suit or interview outfit at no cost.
"When times are tough, we want to help job seekers look and feel their best,” Eric Duke, team leader and owner of Duke’s Cleaners, said. “We know better than anyone what a clean and pressed garment can do for morale. We’re pleased to do our part to restore the confidence of workers and families in our area.”
Duke’s Cleaners has not placed an expiration date on this new service to the community, Duke said. Anyone dropping off a garment for an interview can expect to receive it back ready to wear in one business day. He asked that anyone taking advantage of the service to let one of the client care advisors know upon drop off that it is for an interview.
Duke’s Cleaners has served the Boaz Area since 1976. Headquartered at 715 E. Mann Ave. Boaz, AL 35957, it offers free pickup and delivery service. Questions about the new service can be directed to 256-593-9424.
