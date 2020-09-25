Wayne Driver
Albertville
Wayne Driver, 83, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown with William McClellan officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Angie (James) Holliday, of Albertville; a son, Tim (Alisa) Driver, of Boaz; sisters, Virginia King, of Birmingham, Joan (Jim) Treadway, of Cookeville, Tenn., and Glenda (Jerry) Croft, of NorthPort; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.
Christy Ragsdale
Boaz
Christy Ragsdale, 50, of Boaz, died Sept. 23, 2020, at Walker Baptist Medical Center.
No services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her mother, Lana Ragsdale; a sister, Stacy Ragsdale; and many aunts and uncles.
Morris Hubert
Stanton
Albertville
Morris Hubert Stanton, 80, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at his home.
Services will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
