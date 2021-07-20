Law enforcement officers hear lots of excuses. Thursday night, a Union Grove woman gave a stunning reason why she was allegedly driving under the influence.
According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office officials, deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Somerville area for a driver possibly under the influence. The stop occurred at about 11 p.m.
While speaking with the driver — Kayla Danielle Womack, 21, of Union Grove — she told deputies she was trying to get back home to her 1- and 2-year-old children she had left in Marshall County a few hours earlier, Morgan County deputies said.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was contacted, and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies met Marshall County Lt. Tom Sorrell at Womack’s home. They were able to enter the home through an unsecured door and found the two children asleep.
Department of Human Resources workers were called to the scene to take custody of the children.
Womack was charged with DUI in Morgan County and transported to the Morgan County Jail. On Friday, she was released from the Morgan County Jail and taken to the Marshall County Jail where she will face two charges of endangering the welfare of a child.
She was released Sunday afternoon after posting $12,000 in bond.
