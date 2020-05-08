COVID-19 concerns have postponed the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame’s induction banquet.
The banquet, set to welcome eight new members into the hall of fame and originally scheduled for June 13, has been postponed to Saturday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
“We are very sorry to have to reschedule, but we feel that would be cutting things too close to try to keep the June 13 date. We will have more information later,” said C.M. Sanford, president of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Sanford said tickets will go on sale around June 15. He also said the scholarship deadline has been extended to May 15.
Butch Cassidy, Michael Dryer, Mick Hedgepeth, Mike Holtzclaw, Bobby Jones, Donny Jones, Mike Shirey and Brent Tinker are this year’s hall of fame inductees.
For questions, contact Sanford at 256-996-0515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.