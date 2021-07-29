A Grant man is behind bars facing serious child pornography charges.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said in a release Thursday Christopher Michael Reprogle was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies.
In January, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation regarding child porn being stored on a person’s computer in the Grant area of Marshall County.
A search warrant on the home of Reprogle, 48, on Swearengin Road, resulted in the seizure of more than 2,500 suspected images and more than 50 suspected videos.
Reprogle was charged with unlawful possession of child pornography and booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 24.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the investigation was a “long, drawn out investigation.”
He does not believe any of the victims depicted are of local children.
“Seldom do you get local victims unless he is taking his own photos or videos,” Guthrie said. “These are most likely images he pulled off online and traded.”
He was released June 26 after posting a $15,000 bond.
Possession of child pornography is a Class B felony offense. Child pornography is defined by the Alabama Criminal Code as obscene matter that contains a visual depiction of a person under the age of 17 engaged in a sexually related way.
If convicted, Class B felonies are punishable by between two to 20 years in prison and fines of not more than $30,000.
