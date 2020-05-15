Hospitals across Alabama, including Marshall Medical Centers, are getting access to breakthrough COVID-19 treatment.
The Alabama Department of Public Health announced earlier this week that Gilead Sciences, Inc. had donated several doses of remdesivir, an experimental antiviral drug that’s been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to help fight COVID-19, to hospitals across the state and around the world.
Early clinical trials have shown remdesivir to be successful in treating patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus.
Rose Myers, director of volunteer services for the local hospital system, said they had received an allotment of the medication but would be using it sparingly.
“Using the guidance from the manufacturer and the FDA, our physicians will carefully evaluate each patient to see if the medication would be beneficial,” she said.
As of Friday, May 15, a sum of 11,101 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Alabama, according to the ADPH.
In the last 14 days, 2,899 cases had been confirmed out of 77,051 total tests taken.
Marshall County has confirmed a sum of 599 cases of COVID-19 out of 4,137 total tests and nine deaths; DeKalb County has confirmed 185 cases out of 1,825 tests and two deaths; Etowah County has confirmed 198 cases out of 3,051 tests and 10 deaths; and Blount County has confirmed 45 cases out of 1,076 tests.
473 deaths have been reported statewide as being due to the virus. The ADPH reports 1,364 total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since March 13.
“Although the total supply of remdesivir is limited, we are grateful that hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe disease in Alabama can receive this potentially lifesaving medication,” Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a statement. “Because the quantity is limited, the physician members of the Governor’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force determined a formula to distribute the allotment equitably among the state’s hospitals.”
The donated doses of the treatment received an emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for patients in areas of the country hardest hit by the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response announced the allocation plan for the drug.
According to the ADPH, Gilead Sciences has committed to supplying approximately 607,000 vials of the experimental drug over the next six weeks to treat an estimated 78,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients under the EUA granted by the FDA. The donation to the U.S. is part of 1.5 million vials of remdesivir the company plans to donate worldwide.
The National Institutes of Health and Gilead Sciences worked together to conduct a randomized controlled clinical trial of the investigational drug in hospitalized patients. Preliminary results suggested that remdesivir was associated with faster recovery, although the data was not sufficient to determine if the drug was associated with lower mortality.
In addition to the donated doses for hospitalized patients in the U.S. and other countries, remdesivir also is available in the U.S. through clinical trials. Initial allocations were sent to 13 states earlier in the month and week.
The FDA granted the EUA on May 1 allowing remdesivir to be administered by healthcare providers to treat suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in adults and children hospitalized with severe disease. The ADPH defines severe disease as patients with low blood oxygen levels or needing oxygen therapy or more intensive breathing support such as a mechanical ventilator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.