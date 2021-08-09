When the AHSAA passed a new rule this spring that allowed football teams an extra week of practice in the fall if they elected not to have padded practices in the spring, a couple area coaches were quick to take advantage of that new rule.
Boaz and Guntersville almost immediately passed on a spring season to take the extra week in the fall due to having big games in Week 0 and feeling that an extra week in the fall would better help them prepare.
As the spring rolled along, Geraldine, Sardis, and Fyffe also opted out of the spring for various reasons, most of them involving their baseball teams making playoff runs, or having coaching staffs that hadn’t been fully finalized yet, giving the area an even split among AHSAA teams, with five sticking to the traditional spring, and five taking advantage of the new rules.
And according to those coaches who took part in the additional fall week of practice, it was viewed as a positive and something they would like to see stick around for the future, or at least give schools the option to pick one or the other.
“I think it’s good to give the schools the option,” Guntersville’s Lance Reese said “Because if you’re going to play that Week 0 game like we are, it’s great to have that option to have a jamboree early. If you’re going to do that you really do need to start a week early with practice. It’s good to do that, and then teams who don’t play until Week 1 and have their Jamboree Week 0, they may get more out of it doing the conventional way, so I like the way the state has it setup where they give the team the option to do whatever meets their needs.”
Sardis head coach Gene Hill echoed those sentiments, stating that the spring has now become so crowded with other sports, and kids who are focused on closing out the school year, that it’s often hard to field a team, or even find the time to get the team out on the field for spring practice.
“I’d probably be the same here,” Hill said of opting for the extra week in the fall over the spring. “And I’ve always done spring training, even when I was at Etowah and the baseball team would go a long way, most of the time we never had a quarterback because they were on the baseball team or were a pitcher, so we were in the same boat this year, but we took guys and went out and found some guys who could play. I just don’t feel like you get a lot carry over from spring, and the other thing is during the spring, football isn’t on their minds a lot, it’s on getting out of school and other things. I really like the skill development, we got to get out there and see them move around and the kids seemed to enjoy it more, and we took from that and went right into our summer workout. I think it’s a really good thing because it’s getting to the point it’s just hard to find a time to do spring, whether the baseball team makes it to the playoffs or not.”
Boaz head coach Jeremy Sullivan didn’t mince words when it came to his thoughts on spring practice, sharing similar views to that of Hill’s, but added that if the state is going to keep this year’s setup in place, then he would like to see them continue the rule where team’s get two hours of full-team workouts each week for 10 weeks during the off-season.
“I hope we never do spring again,” Sullivan said during his press conference at Marshall County Media Days. “The only reason I’m still doing spring is because I don’t want anyone to get ahead of us. Because I hate it, I think it’s a waste of time, I think it’s a chance to get kids hurt, and I felt like there’s a couple times I’m out there watching baseball and I’m going, ‘Man I hope we get beat so I have a quarterback,’ and it shouldn’t be like that, it puts kids in such a bind of going from one to the other. And then all the baseball guys are football guys, they’re walking off getting beat in the playoffs on Saturday, and Monday they’re starting spring practice, they’re not very good coaches the first couple of days. I hope we don’t ever do it again, I’d like to keep it just like it is. Those two hours a week for 10 weeks to me is the key, as long as you keep that you can get a lot done.”
Paul Benefield of Fyffe said that while he would still like to have spring practices, he acknowledged that giving coaches the choice depending on their team’s situation each year is likely the best option moving forward, while also noting that with a young team this year, the extra week was beneficial to the Red Devils, even if it meant having to deal with temperatures that pushed past 90 degrees for most of that week.
“We needed that for sure,” Benefield said. “It was miserably hot and humid so I don’t know how much we got accomplished, but I felt like we took a step forward. But we have so many areas that we need to improve in, and we have depth issues, but that’s just the way it is at small schools, but we’ll try and keep everybody healthy, but that’s not always possible when you start really playing.
“I think it’s fair if you have spring sports playing, you want to have a choice to which one you want to take, and which one benefits your team. In lots of places there’s lots of stuff going on, but we like spring training at Fyffe, but whether I will do what we did this year, I don’t know, I’ll have to make the decision, but I like it the way it is giving us a choice.”
With those new rules in place, Guntersville, Fyffe, and Boaz will all play jamboree games this week, while Sardis and Geraldine will play jamborees the following week. Guntersville will host Fort Payne on Thursday night, Fyffe will host defending 2A champion Mars Hill Bible, also on Thursday night, and Boaz will travel down to Pelham that same night for their jamboree.
