A Tuscaloosa man remains in the Marshall County Jail under an attempted murder charge.
John Clay was arrested Sept. 4 on a 2019 grand jury indictment for attempted murder. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under a $100,000 bond.
Clay, 42, is accused of stabbing Christopher Owens several times with a box cutter outside the Stillwater Bar in Guntersville on Aug. 18, 2019. He was indicted by a Marshall County grand jury in November 2019.
Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson said Clay’s arrest brings the case closer to trial.
“We just arrested him Friday,” Johnson said. “Officers just ran across him. I’m glad we got him.”
Clay’s companion and codefendant, Katy Sue Moore, was charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault for her part in the crime. Moore also allegedly assaulted a female with Owens, Johnson said.
“(The female victim’s) injuries were not as bad as Mr. Owens’ were,” Johnson said. “His injuries were very, very serious. We were surprised he recovered.”
Johnson said the four people had been in some type of dispute earlier in the evening at a different location. They came in contact with each other at the Stillwater Bar and the altercation continued outside the establishment, Johnson said. Johnson said he did not know what the dispute had been about.
Johnson believes Moore is currently held in jail in another county on unrelated charges.
