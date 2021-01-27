At the junior varsity level, it’s all about preparing players for the next level, and getting them ready to contribute to the varsity team when the time comes.
Of course, that doesn’t mean that teams don’t want to win, and after falling in the finals of the Etowah County JV Tournament last year, this Sardis girl’s JV team set out for redemption this season. They were able to get that last Friday, knocking out Southside Gadsden for a 32-21 win, the Lady Lions’ second county title in three tries.
“I told my girls before that that, ‘The best team of the night is going to win this county championship,’” coach Dylan Bolding said. “They trusted that statement and were great defensively the whole night by limiting Southside from scoring and also limiting their second chance opportunities by rebounding the basketball.”
That win wrapped up an 18-6 season for the JV girls, one that saw four players honored on the All-County Tournament team, including Jayln Hannah, Houston Goins, Kaylen Wallace, and Caroline Johnson was named the JV tournament MVP. Johnson scored nine points in that title-game win, all from behind the 3-point line.
“She’s a smart player who does all the right things on the floor,” Bolding said of Johnson.
The title was the exclamation point on the season, and the culmination of dealing with all the issues that came with this season. The team started out 14-0 before an up-and-down stretch according to Bolding, before they found their stride at the right time, and capturing the county crown.
“I’m very thankful these girls were able to win this championship because they deserve it. This team loves to put in the work and plays so hard whether it is in a game or practice. This group was resilient to the means of adversity they faced this year,” Bolding added. “These girls never lost their drive and determination though. They responded to those losses very well by picking their heads up and coming to work every day at practice. This team was always wanting to be in the gym by asking me to open the gym and get extra shots up before or after practice during the time of ups and downs.”
Wallace finished as the team’s leading scorer this season, posing 261 points, good for nearly 11 points per game, and patrolling the paint on defense where she averaged over a block per game.
Other contributors who weren’t on the All-County Tournament team include Sidney Rutledge, who was averaging over eight points per game before suffering a high ankle sprain, but returned late in the season to make key shots for the Lions, and Allie Morton, who was one of the teams best rebounders, but suffered an injury prior to the county tournament and was unable to play the final game.
“The most important part about this group is how well they played together as a team,” Bolding concluded. “All players contributed throughout the season by doing things the right way and supporting one another. This group has a special bond and loads of talent that will carry them to success in the future. I’m thankful we were able to finish this season and for all of the hard work that was put into giving these girls a successful basketball season. It has been a difficult basketball season due to the pandemic and so many regulations, but at the end of the day we are thankful that we are able to play this game. If there’s one thing we have learned from this season, it is to never take anything for granted because you never know what might happen.”
