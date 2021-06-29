Bertha Battles
Birmingham
Mrs. Bertha Battles, 98, of Birmingham, formerly of Boaz, died on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center.
Services were held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Kevin Brooks officiating. Interment followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Mrs. Battles was born in Alabama on September 6, 1922, to William & Mertie Broadwell Johnson. She was homemaker.
Mrs. Battles is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Raydell and Patsy Battles, of Glencoe, David and Brenda Battles, of Georgia, and Chris Battles, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Suzanne and Mike Zahorscak, Michelle and Craig Heald, Ginny and Larry Alred, Tricia and Stanley Orr, Anna Maria and Rick Thompson, Kaniel and Casey Battles and Isaac Battles; great-grandchildren, Chris Wagnon, Corey Wagnon, Trey Martin, Pace Martin, Chase Zahorscak, Clay Zahorscak, Alex Alred, Cade Alred, Zane Orr, Casey Orr, Kelsea Battles and Caiden Battles; and great-great-grandchildren, Kyllan Martin, Kamlee Martin and Raelee Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Isaac Ray Battles, and son, Richard Keith Battles.
Pallbearers were Shannon Claburn, Bernie Claburn, Tim Walker, David Jordan, Rudy Seay, and Stacey Waldrep.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Ronald J. Edmondson
Kilpatrick
Ronald J. Edmondson, 79, of Kilpatrick, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Funeral services were at 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 from the W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with Bros. Wesley Slaton and Jimmy Thompson officiating. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family received friends from noon until 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Sue Edmondson; sons, William Edmondson, Michael (Jody) Edmondson, Ronald Joseph (Liz) Edmondson, Jr.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy Joseph Edmondson; parents, Wiley Dalton and Verna Melvina Edmondson; sisters, Betty Young, Lois Quarles, and Mary Jo Alexander; brothers, Plez Edmondson, Winford Edmondson, and Guy Edmondson.
Pallbearers were Jim Elssor, Joey Edmondson, Joe Duncan, Jimmy Williams, Jimmy Cochran, Charlie Bolton, Kenny Thomas, and Augustine Morales.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Michael Wright
Horton
Michael Wright, 70, of Horton, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery at McClarty. Rev. Glen Stewart will be officiating. Pallbearers will be David Harbison, Jeff Harbison, Charles Watts, Philip Mayer, Tony Woods and Rex Hamby.
Mr. Wright was the owner of Superior Drywall & Acoustics
Visitation will be Wednesday noon until 2 p.m. before the service.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Sherry Wright; sons, Michael A. Wright, and Ethan Wright (Alex); brother-in-law, David Harbison; nieces, Gina Steele and Natalie Tolliver; nephews, Jeff Harbison, Jason Woods, David Woods and Kody Ward; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hugh and Kathryn Wright, and sister, Mary Harbison.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing.
Betty Wright
Hataway Powell
Formerly of Albertville
Betty (Hataway) Powell, formerly a resident of Albertville, died June 24, 2021, at her home in Dothan.
A memorial service for friends and family will be planned for a later date. Green Hills Funeral Home of Troy assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Powell; son, Bruce (Cindy) Powell; daughter, Tonya Powell; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Covenant United Methodist Church, 3610 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36305.
Edward Wing
Albertville
Edward Wing, 46, of Albertville, died June 25, 2021.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his spouse, Michal Wing; daughter, Serena Wing; mother, Susan Wing; sister, Gina McKenzie; and brothers, Jared Wing and Daniel Libner.
Freda Hammett
Albertville
Freda Hammett, 76, of Albertville, died June 26, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Fred Kyle Browning.
Gailene Ogle Bell
Boaz
Gailene Ogle Bell, 80, of Boaz, died June 24, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with Don Bradford officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her daughters, Charlotte Bell, Melody Bell Akins and Charlene Bell; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Buckelew; and brother, Bobby Ogle.
Barbara Burns
Guntersville
Mrs. Barbara Burns, age 58, of Pleasant Hill Road, Guntersville, died on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her sons, Ricky Burns and Dakota Davis, both of Boaz; five grandchildren; a brother, Donnie Kittle, of Glencoe; and sisters, Rita Wesson, of Guntersville, Patricia Harvell, of Sardis, Sarah McCrary, of Guntersville, and Diane Kittle, of Sardis.
Genie Fay Cushing Boyd
Gadsden
Genie Boyd, 90, of Gadsden, died Friday, June 25, 2021.
Her funeral was at 2 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Rev. David Martin officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughters, Helen (Gene) Lewis and Shelia Matthews; son, Freddy (Christie) Boyd; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Icy Freeman
Guntersville
Icy Freeman, 90, of Guntersville, died June 25, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
Services were Monday, June 28, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Andrew Brock and Glenn Pankey officiating. Burial was in Fairview Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Guntersville.
Survivors include Frances Freeman, Audrey Clanton (Walter), Myrtle Skelton (Eddie); daughters-in-law, June Freeman and Renae Freeman; sons, Jimmy Freeman (Sandy), Richard Freeman (Vennice), Andy Freeman (Charlotte) and Heath Freeman (Pam); sisters, Vanessa Doegg, Bobbie Lou Hendrix, Scarlet Thomason and Brenda Collins; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Jason David Allen
Crossville
Jason David Allen, 47, of Crossville, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
The family held a private graveside service. Rev. Jacob Malone officiated the service. Crossville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his son, Jack William Allen; parents, Bill and Jo Allen; and his brothers, Michael, Kevin and Chris Allen.
Jeannie Maureen Teel
Albertville
Jeannie Maureen Teel, 67, of Albertville, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Rhodes; daughter, Tanya Reavis; and two grandsons.
Pamela Jean Hayes
Albertville
Pamela Jean Hayes, 58, of Albertville, died June 27, 2021.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill No. 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Peggy Nell Weems Croft
Crossville
Peggy Nell Weems Croft, 61, of Crossville, died June 27, 2021, at her home.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Brian Hughes and Ronald Swearengin officiating. Burial will follow in Greens’ Chapel Cemetery in Geraldine. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Croft, of Crossville; son, Jason (Brenda) Croft, of Crossville; daughter, Joanie (Bill) Richards, of Columbia, Tenn.; brother, Mitchell Gass, of Rainsville; sisters, Martha Womack, of Rainsville, and Dean Blackwell, of Kilpatrick; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a nephew; and a sister-in-law, Jean Martin, of Kilpatrick.
Ruth Shell
Boaz
Ruth Shell, 94, of Boaz, died June 25, 2021, at her home.
Services were Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Daniel Waid, Keith Williams and Mike Johnson officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a daughter, Barbara Sue Trammell (Tommy); son, Johnny Mack Shell (Jo Ann); sister, Grace Croley (Charlie); four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Stephen Vernon Wells
Boaz
Stephen Vernon Wells, 65, of Boaz, died June 26, 2021, at his home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Richard Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Robin Wells; daughters, Jolie Ree Wells Price and Angie Champion; sons, Stephen Jace Wells (Mallory) and Robert “bud” Kinney; sisters, Carol Wells Traylor (Phillip, Kay Wells Bearden (Charles), Ann Wells Baker and Jennie Wells Hannah (William); eight granddaughters and three grandsons.
