Fyffe defenders Ike Rowell (4) and Hunter Gillilan pursue Reeltown’s Cameron Faison during the Class 2A state championship game in December. The Red Devils were the winningest program in the state from 2010-19, posting 128 victories. Fyffe went 4-1 in the 2A state finals, including winning back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019.