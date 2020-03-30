“The Big Red Machine” is a fitting nickname for head coach Paul Benefield’s Fyffe football program, which rolled to the most wins of any high school program in the state from 2010-19.
The Red Devils posted a 128-9 record, winning 93.4% of their contests. It’s the best decade in school, DeKalb County and Sand Mountain history. According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, the remainder of the winningest teams from 2010-19 were:
2. Hoover, 121-20, 85.8%
3. Maplesville, 121-12, 91%
4. Piedmont, 121-17, 87.7%
5. Spanish Fort, 119-21, 85%
6. Monroe Academy, 116-13, 89.9%
7. UMS-Wright, 113-23, 83.1%
8. St. Paul’s, 108-25, 81.2%
9. Madison Academy, 108-27, 80%
10. Gordo, 105-22, 82.7%
The AHSFHS lists Fyffe’s 128 victories as the second-most for a decade in state history. Hoover owns the record for most wins in decade, posting a 130-16 mark (89%) from 2000-09.
Fyffe’s winning percentage of 93.4 from 2010-19 is the highest for a decade in AHSAA history.
The Red Devils extended their school-record winning streak to 30 games by destroying Reeltown 56-7 in the Class 2A state championship game on Dec. 6 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Fyffe finished 15-0 and won a second straight state title. Benefield’s teams also claimed 2A crowns in 2014 and 2016. All four state champions enjoyed perfect 15-0 seasons.
The 2019 Red Devils outscored their opponents 639-43. They owned the top-ranked scoring defense in all seven AHSAA classifications. Fyffe’s first-team defense surrendered only three points all season.
Going back to the 1950s, the winningest program for each decade was:
1950-59: Pickens County, 86-10-3, 89.6%
1960-69: East Highland (Sylacauga), 82-12-4, 87.2%
1970-79: Monroe Academy, 102-18-3, 85%
1980-89: Hazlewood, 113-16, 87.6%
1990-99: T.R. Miller, 117-19, 86%
Guntersville fielded the second-winningest program in the 1950s, as legendary coach Joe Chorba guided the Wildcats to a 78-18-4 mark (81.3%).
