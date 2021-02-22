Dunkin’ recently announced that it is celebrating the opening of its newest next-generation restaurant in Albertville located at 8171 U.S. Highway 431 on Wednesday, Feb. 24. Starting at 5 a.m., the store will begin the celebration by offering all guests a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee until 10 a.m.
With their free coffee, guests will be invited to enjoy Dunkin’s robust lineup of coffee options with the recent introduction of three new bold and exciting coffees. Dunkin’s Extra Charged Coffee, available Hot or Iced, packs 20% more caffeine than Dunkin’s classic Hot and Iced Coffee, while delivering the same great taste. Dunkin’ has also introduced the new Explorer Batch and Dunkin’ Midnight, both available Hot. Dunkin’s Explorer Batch is a globally sourced blend with smokey, dark berry notes that’s an adventure in every sip. Dunkin’ Midnight is a richer, intensely dark roast with hints of chocolate - because bold days start with midnight.
At 8:30 a.m., Dunkin’ franchise network Southern Food Services, LLC will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony with members of the Albertville Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the new store opening. The next-generation restaurant features a modern look that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant and engaging environment for guests. Exciting elements of the new restaurant include:
- Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
- Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
- Increased Energy Efficiency: The new Dunkin’ is a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant, which is designed to save 25% more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.
The 2,000 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 51 crew members and is open every day from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This Dunkin’ also features comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Including the new Albertville restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Southern Food Services, LLC currently owns and operates nine Dunkin’ locations throughout Alabama.
*Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Excludes Cold Brew. Limit One Per Guest. No Purchase Necessary. Offer valid only on February 24. Open to Albertville Residents, 18+/age of maj. Official Rules available upon request at 8171 US HWY 431, Suite A, Albertville, Al 35950.
About Dunkin’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 14 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.
