If it isn’t broke, don’t try to fix it was the sentiment shared by a majority of Marshall County employees attending a Personnel Board work session Monday night.
Board members discussed at length changing the way employees are evaluated and given raises, but in the end, tabled the matter for another month.
“Why do you want to change a system we’ve had for over 20 years that is not broke,” said Angela Foster. “Why do you want to change it when we have something we paid a lot of money to have done? I understand you are just kicking things around right now.
“I’m proud of my job. I’m proud to be an employee of Marshall County. I’m proud to have this job.”
In 2020, the Marshall County Commission hired Evergreen Solutions to conduct a pay study on all jobs on the county payroll. Results were turned over to the commission, along with new evaluation forms and criteria, which have yet to be implemented as officials await approval of job descriptions. During Monday’s meeting, the board approved all job descriptions aside from animal control.
Employees are currently evaluated annually, and those scoring 60 or more out of a possible 100 points are eligible for a 4% raise if approved by the county commission.
The proposed new system would be a merit raise system, giving supervisors the opportunity to give employees 1, 2, 3 or 4% raises, or no raise at all, based on evaluations.
Sheriff Phil Sims told board members he believes paying top performing employees with bigger annual raises will build loyalty, talent and longevity.
“Merit raises would motivate employees to excel and increase their productivity,” Sims said. “It builds loyalty and increases retention rates. Employees would have a clear path to earn increases.”
Personnel Board Secretary David Watts said he had gotten feedback from employees and supervisors voicing concern over favoritism if the system is changed.
“I feel people should perform to the highest of their ability,” he said. “I feel deeply about those employees who score a 95 and get the same raise as the person who scores a 60.
“We are not taking anything away from our employees. We are just looking at an avenue to incentivize those to be better employees.”
Board member Martha Handschumacher said she isn’t convinced the changes would benefit employees.
“I want you to have the best you can have,” she said. “I’m not sure this is the best you can have.
“This has weighed on my heart for a month. I’ve gone through the pros and cons. I’ve made up my mind based on those pros and cons. I’m made my peace with this.”
Board member Penni Windsor said the new system would be a tool to evaluate employees.
“It will not be a tool for punishment or reward,” Windsor said. “If you perform well, you get a merit increase.”
Brandy Rains, probate court clerk, urged board members not to approve the change.
“This type of pay scale will create a hostile work environment and gives the supervisors too much control and power over employees,” she said. “I can assure you it will not work in the long run.”
Jim Harris, an appraiser for the county’s Revenue Commission, said he did not approve of the proposed change.
“Performance can’t be judged by quantity alone, but by quality and the detail as it is done,” he said. “The bottom line is don’t change what isn’t broken. Make it better for all employees, not just a few.”
During a business meeting immediately following the work session, board members:
• approved a request from Emergency Management Agency Director Anita McBurnett to replace the current vacant EMA Operations Specialist with an EMA Planner and Volunteer Coordinator position.
McBurnett said changes in requirements for the FEMA damage assessment, mitigation reporting, the mitigation plan and threat hazard requirements have forced EMA officials to re-evaluate the job position to meet the increased workload.
• Approved providing an additional 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave to all county employees for VOCID related absences.
Personnel Director Christy Kelley said funding is available through the American Rescue Plan Act until the end of September.
“Our concern is for our employees who do not have leave time,” she said.
Kelley said the commission and personnel board will re-evaluate extending the emergency leave at the end of September.
• Approved requesting the Marshall County Commission implement an annual cost of living wage increase.
“The cost of living adjustment is to keep you able to buy gas and groceries,” Windsor said. “A merit raise is something completely different.
“The commission can vote to implement both. We need to look at cost of living raises. It is good for employees here and those who are just starting with the county.”
The next Personnel Board meeting will be Sept 14.
