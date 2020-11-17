Louella Ruth Brickey
Tennessee
Louella Ruth Brickey, 90, passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with her four children by her side.
Her life was well lived, well loved, well fought, and well done. Louella was born in New Boston, Ohio on April, 25, 1930. The Great Depression, the Great Flood of the Ohio River in 1937 and World War II with three brothers serving overseas shaped her strong survival spirit. After high school she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she fell in love and married Ralph G. Brickey in 1948. After starting a family in Ohio with two sons, Eddie and Jimmie, they moved to Ralph’s home state of Tennessee. After several years in Wears Valley, they settled in Roane County. After her husband passed in 1972, Louella established her home in Harriman to independently raise her two younger sons, Joe and Mark, and daughter Anita.
Louella returned to school and became a Certified Nursing Assistant. She then spent a career working in nursing homes serving the elderly and their families by providing loving and quality care. There are many families in Roane County who have been touched by her life of service.
As her children left home and started families of their own, Louella entered into her real calling and became “Granny Lou.” Granny Lou Brickey was an example for all to follow. She loved Jesus with all her heart having become a Christian as a teenager. She believed in serving God by loving and serving others. Granny Lou was most happy when she was cooking for and loving on her family and grandchildren. She loved playing games, quilting, yard sales, reading, growing flowers, eating ice cream and was always ready for any trip or adventure.
Louella was preceded in passing by her husband, Ralph Brickey, and son, Jimmie.
She is survived by her son, Reb Brickey and wife Janice, son Joe Brickey and wife Michelle, son Mark Brickey and wife Jeannie, daughter Anita Clower; grandchildren, Sara England and husband Robert, Becca Schmidt and husband Devin, Jill Hottel and husband Bryant, Stephen Brickey, Venessa Clower, Allison Clower, Jeffrey Brickey, Austin Brickey, and Jackson Brickey; great-grandchildren, Hayden, James and Thomas Ashcraft, Emery, Jossie, Darby and Oakley Schmidt, Hunter and Evelyn Brickey, and Adelaide Hottel; multiple nieces and nephews; and a special lifetime friend and spiritual sister, Janet Ramey, of Sevierville, Tenn.
The family give a special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Sycamore Trace for the love, care and support they have provided to Louella for the last five years.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Nov. 21 from noon until 2 p.m. with a memorial service from 2 to 3 p.m. at Morrison Hill Christian Church with the Rev. David Pryor leading the service. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Mattox Cemetery, Wears Valley. Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to local food bank Hands of Mercy, 421 Devonia St., Harriman, TN 37748.
Jonathan Adam Barnes
Albertville
Mr. Jon Barnes, age 38, of Albertville, left our presence on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He was a loving father, son, and brother. Jon served in the U.S. Navy from 2000-2015. He was honorably discharged as a Master-At-Arms 1 and later received 100 percent disabled veteran status.
Jon served our country in Afghanistan, Italy, and in missions throughout Europe and Africa during Operation Enduring Freedom. He led teams who protected Top Level U.S. and French Officials and provided services to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
A Naval evaluation report describes him as, “an outstanding Sailor who led with distinction on the battlefield. His dedication to the team, technical and tactical ability, professional knowledge, and selfless sacrifice exceeded expectations. Battle tested, combat proven!”
He is survived by his father, Kenneth Barnes; mother, Jackie Clemons; step-father Chris Clemons; son, Jonathan Barnes; daughter, Claire Barnes; brothers, Rick and Wesley Barnes; and step-brothers, Matthew and Addison Clemons.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Joner and Martha Tackett, Clifford and Lois Green.
Pallbearers were Rick Barnes, Wesley Barnes, Jonathan Barnes, Hayden Barnes, Matthew Clemons, Addison Clemons
Visitation was from 5pm-7pm, Saturday, Nov. 14.
Memorial Service was at 1 p.m. Sunday, November, 15, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Speakers were Pastor Gary Smith, Jonathan Barnes, Wesley Barnes, Rick Barnes.
Flowers accepted. Please consider supporting veteran mental health when you have the opportunity.
Angelia Denise Brackett Pullen
Boaz
Mrs. Angelia Denise Brackett Pullen, 52, of Bethsaida Road, Boaz, died on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Calvary Baptist Church. The family received close friends and family from 5 p.m. until service time at the church. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Mrs. Pullen was born in Washington, D.C. on June 28, 1968, to Irby and Joyce Wilson Brackett. She was a nurse.
Mrs. Pullen is survived by her husband, Stephen Pullen, of Boaz; daughter, Dessie Pullen of Boaz; mother, Joyce Brackett, of Boaz; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Loretta Brackett, of Albertville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by father: Irby Brackett.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice’s Camp Hope.
Eloise Smith
Albertville
Eloise Smith, 91, of Albertville, died Nov. 14, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Don Cotten officiating. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Garrett (Jeff) and Kathy Cook (David); sons, Jeff Smith (Tracey) and Rodney Smith; a sister, Wonetta Stinson; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Steve Edward Matthews
Albertville
Steve Edward Matthews, 55, of Albertville, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family.
Survivors include his brother, Mark Matthews, of Albertville; a daughter, Candice Matthews, of Gadsden; a son, Corey Matthews (Bridgett), of Rainbow City; and two grandchildren.
Tuk Ye Grubbs
Albertville
Tuk Ye Grubbs, 80 of Albertville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Talladega Health and Rehab Center.
Graveside services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Beulah Cemetery. Rev. John Burns officiated the service. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Grubbs; and grandson and a granddaughter.
Jacqueline “Jackie” Boman Jenkins
Boaz
Jacqueline “Jackie” Boman Jenkins, 77 of County Road, 479, Boaz, died on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. McRae Chapel with Bro. Wayne White and Bro. Richard Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy Jenkins, of Boaz; daughters and son-in-law, Dana and Gary Price, of Gadsden, and Denise Monday, of Boaz; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Wayne Wright
Boaz
Wayne Wright, 77, of Boaz, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Snead Memorial Cemetery. Rev. Jason Talton and Rev. Ken Cooper officiated.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Ann Wright; son, Kenneth Wayne Wright; daughter, Charlene Edwina Wright; five grandchildren; a and two great-grandsons.
Linda Holsonback Smith
Geraldine
Linda Holsonback Smith, 71, of Geraldine, died November 14, 2020 at UAB Hospital.
A memorial service will be planned at a later time. Albertville Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
Survivors include her son, Peyton Smith, of Geraldine; sisters, Donna Holsonback, of Gordon, and Marketta Martin, of Painter; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
