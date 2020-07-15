In Tuesday's runoff election for Republican U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville came out on top beating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of his old Senate seat by a wide margin. 

According to the Alabama Secretary of State's unofficial results, out of the 549,721 votes cast statewide, Tuberville received 333,890, or 60.74%, and Sessions received 215, 831, or 39.26%.

Of the 3,608,57 registered voters in Alabama, 626,551 ballots were cast, resulting in a 17.36% voter turnout.

The following is breakdown of the runoff election's unofficial results by county in The Reporter's coverage area:

Marshall County:

U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 4,005 votes

U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 7,938

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 4,533

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 5,715

Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 3: David Kelley - 1,355

Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 3: Lee Sims - 1,473

Blount County:

U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 2,812 votes

U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 6,414

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 4,100

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 3,846

Member, Blount County Commission, District No. 2: Terry Franklin - 860

Member, Blount County Commission, District No. 2: Chad Trammell - 1,262

DeKalb County:

U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 1,869 votes

U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 6,245 

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 2,969 

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 3,866

Etowah County:

U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 4,362 votes

U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 9,006

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: (Rep) Beth Kellum - 5,506

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: (Rep) Will Smith - 6,269

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner: Becky Nordgren - 6,916

Etowah County Revenue Commissioner: Jeff Overstreet - 6,236

Member, Etowah County Board of Education, Place No.: Tiffany Holcomb-Works - 4,600

Member, Etowah County Board of Education, Place No.: Tim Womack - 4,900

To see the results of other counties, visit sos.alabama.gov.

The election results are unofficial and presented as a courtesy of the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges. The accuracy of the election results is the responsibility of the Probate Judge for each county reporting.

