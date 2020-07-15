In Tuesday's runoff election for Republican U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville came out on top beating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions out of his old Senate seat by a wide margin.
According to the Alabama Secretary of State's unofficial results, out of the 549,721 votes cast statewide, Tuberville received 333,890, or 60.74%, and Sessions received 215, 831, or 39.26%.
Of the 3,608,57 registered voters in Alabama, 626,551 ballots were cast, resulting in a 17.36% voter turnout.
The following is breakdown of the runoff election's unofficial results by county in The Reporter's coverage area:
Marshall County:
U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 4,005 votes
U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 7,938
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 4,533
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 5,715
Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 3: David Kelley - 1,355
Member, Marshall County Commission, District No. 3: Lee Sims - 1,473
Blount County:
U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 2,812 votes
U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 6,414
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 4,100
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 3,846
Member, Blount County Commission, District No. 2: Terry Franklin - 860
Member, Blount County Commission, District No. 2: Chad Trammell - 1,262
DeKalb County:
U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 1,869 votes
U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 6,245
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Beth Kellum - 2,969
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (Rep): Will Smith - 3,866
Etowah County:
U.S. Senator (Rep): Jeff Sessions - 4,362 votes
U.S. Senator (Rep): Tommy Tuberville - 9,006
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: (Rep) Beth Kellum - 5,506
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2: (Rep) Will Smith - 6,269
Etowah County Revenue Commissioner: Becky Nordgren - 6,916
Etowah County Revenue Commissioner: Jeff Overstreet - 6,236
Member, Etowah County Board of Education, Place No.: Tiffany Holcomb-Works - 4,600
Member, Etowah County Board of Education, Place No.: Tim Womack - 4,900
To see the results of other counties, visit sos.alabama.gov.
The election results are unofficial and presented as a courtesy of the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges. The accuracy of the election results is the responsibility of the Probate Judge for each county reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.