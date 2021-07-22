The North Girls’ All-Stars scored a perfect 15 in the 2021 AHSAA All-Star Week cross country competition at Gateway Park Wednesday afternoon to beat the South All-Stars 15-42. The South boys also posted a narrow 28-29 victory over the North to seal a split at the fourth North-South All-Star Cross Country competition.
All-Star Sports Week, a highlight of the 25th AHSAA Summer Conference being held at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center this week.
Leading the North girls, coached by Brandon Barringer of Hatton, was Crawford West of Vestavia Hills, who finished first overall with a time of 19:18.26 in the hot, muggy conditions to earn North MVP honors. Myka Rogers of Corner was second with a time of 20:50.07. The South’s top finisher was Annie Jeffery of UMS-Wright. She crossed the finish line sixth with a time of 21:47.00. The South was coached by Hollis Johnson of Montgomery Catholic.
Woodrow Dean of Tallassee sparked the South boys victory winning the individual competition clocking 15:52.76 to edge South teammate Joseph Perry of UMS-Wright, who was four seconds behind Dean at 15:56.39. Dean earned South MVP honors. Pell City’s Jack Lowe was third with a time of 16:27.37 to claim North MVP honors.
South boys’ head coach was Cliff Carter of Providence Christian, and North coach was John Moore of White Plains.
|Results - Women
|1 West, Crawford North All-Stars 19:18.26 1
|2 Rogers, Myka North All-Stars 20:50.07 2
|3 Jackson, Maddie North All-Stars 20:59.42 3
|4 Mills, Maci North All-Stars 21:02.59 4
|5 Strickland, Anna North All-Stars 21:03.20 5
|6 Jeffery, Annie South All-Stars 21:47.00 6
|7 Gray, Lessye South All-Stars 21:55.77 7
|8 Mattingley, Mary South All-Stars 22:04.80 8
|9 Sibley, Emma South All-Stars 23:11.71 9
|10 Murner, Mary Alice North All-Stars 24:13.05 10
|11 Nelson, Kenlie North All-Stars 24:13.69 11
|12 Andrews, Olivia South All-Stars 24:34.51 12
|13 Rodgers, Lauren South All-Stars 24:49.60 13
|14 Rhodes, Bella South All-Stars 25:14.12 14
|15 Barrentine, Lauren North All-Stars 29:28.72
|Results - Men
|1 Dean, Woodrow South All-Stars 15:52.76 1
|2 Perry, Joseph South All-Stars 15:56.89 2
|3 Lowe, Jack North All-Stars 16:27.37 3
|4 Amare, Davis South All-Stars 16:40.84 4
|5 Phillips, Mitchell North All-Stars 16:44.23 5
|6 Hurt, Trey North All-Stars 17:00.86 6
|7 Verble, Keegan North All-Stars 17:22.04 7
|8 Joiner, Steele North All-Stars 17:35.21 8
|9 Patterson, Connor South All-Stars 17:39.07 9
|10 Wood, Nick North All-Stars 17:39.69 10
|11 Knight, Wyatt North All-Stars 17:40.27 11
|12 Jameson, William South All-Stars 18:08.98 12
|13 Walker, Justin South All-Stars 18:29.65 13
|14 Nickols, Jack North All-Stars 18:51.94
|15 Miller, Thomas, Tripp South All-Stars 19:01.09 14
|16 Tessay, Brett South All-Stars 19:11.94
|17 Woodall, Henry North All-Stars 19:42.56
|18 Mann, Cameron South All-Stars 22:09.02
