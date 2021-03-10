Trailing 3-1 after one inning, the Fyffe Red Devils settled in behind the arm of Ike Rowell, and a deep lineup that saw six different players collect RBIs, rebounding to top Collinsville by a 10-5 final on Tuesday afternoon.
Fyffe knotted the game at three with a pair of runs in the third, then took the lead with single runs in the fifth and sixth. Collinsville pulled within 5-4 after plating a run in the bottom of the sixth, put the Red Devils put the game on ice by exploding for five in the top of the seventh.
Parker Godwin, fresh of winning the 3A Basketball Tournament MVP, was a home run shy of the cycle and drove in two runs to lead the Red Devil attack, while Tanner Cowart collected two hits and three RBIs. Godwin also earned the win on the mound for Fyffe, tossing the last 1.2 innings and striking out four.
Rowell started for the Devils and shined, giving up just one earned run, pitching into the six inning, and fanning 12 batters.
Fyffe are now 7-0 on the season.
