Ruby Mae George
Altoona
Ruby Mae George, 83 of Altoona, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Her funeral service was held Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Altoona Walnut Grove Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Simmons officiated. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her son, Scott George (Sandra); grandchildren, Trudy George, Taylor Godwin (Zach); great-grandchildren, Joseph and Heleana Godwin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert George and her parents, Ruben and Savola McClung.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Boyce Guice
Rainsville
Boyce Guice, 84, of Rainsville, died Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Woody Woodin officiating.
Survivors include a son, John Guice (Adrienne), of Fort Payne; daughter, Leigh Shankles (Anthony), of Rainsville; brothers, Tommy Guice ( Martha), of Fort Payne, and Freddie Guice (Joy), of Albertville; and three grandchildren.
Carl McDaniel Jr.
Dawson
Carl McDaniel, Jr., 91, of Dawson, died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Mountain View Memory Gardens with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc., directing.
Survivors include daughters, Susan McDaniel, of Dawson, Karen Hickey (Jamie), of Thomasville, GA; brothers, Calvin McDaniel and Alvin McDaniel, both of Rainsville; sisters, Barbara Elrod and Faye Vaughn, both of Cleveland, TN, and Peggy McDaniel, of Albertville; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Glenda Brothers Smith
Boaz
Ms. Glenda Brothers Smith, 74, of Boaz, died December 23, 2020, at her residence.
Graveside service was held Sunday, December 27, at 2:00 PM at the Hillcrest Cemetery with Bro. Jonathan Lancaster officiating. Family received friends on Sunday, December 27, from 12:00 pm until 1:30pm at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Shelley Smith of Boaz; daughter & son-in-law: Pam and James Harris of Albertville; 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 step great-grandchildren; brother, Marshall Brothers of Boaz.
Ivone Gaylor
Boaz
Ivone Gaylor 84 of Boaz passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral service was held Sunday, December 27, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with a graveside service Monday, December 28 at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Ricky Williams officiated the service.
Mrs. Gaylor is survived by her children, Vickie Haygood, Danny Gaylor (Cindy), David Gaylor (Kat), Jeff Gaylor (Brenda Barnes), Bart Gaylor (Lisa); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Eveleene Batey (Jack).
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
Kenneth Earl Martin
High Point Community
Kenneth Earl Martin, 64, of the High Point Community, died Dec. 23, 2020, at Diversicare Nursing Home.
Services were Dec. 24, 2020, at High Point Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Camp officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery with Adams Brown Service Funeral Home directing.
Survivors include his wife, Vallie Martin; daughter, Meagan Chamblee (Myles); sisters, Sylvia Jean Hix (Billy) and Annette Ivey (Kevin); brother, Arvil Martin (Jan); and one grandchild.
Manuel Guzman Parra
Geraldine
Manuel Guzman Parra, 49, of Geraldine, died Dec. 22, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
He will be cremated at his request and a visitation was held Dec. 28, 2020, at Albertville Funeral Home Downtown.
Survivors include his wife, Maria De La Luz Murrieta, of Lehi, Utah; mother, Epifania Parra Rolon; sisters, Mercedes Garcia Parra and Leonor Guzman; brothers, Jovito Guzman Parra (Brenda Elizabeth Davila Ortiz) and Marco Antonio Guzman Parra; daughter Yulissa Guzman Lopez (Balack A. Calderon); sons, Lloshio Guzman Lopez (Tara Alyssa Guzman), Jonathan Guzman Lopez; and two grandchildren.
Mary Nell Harper Davis
Dawson
Mary Nell Harper Davis, 99, of Dawson, died Dec. 22, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Birmingham.
Services were Dec. 26, 2020, at Geraldine Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Davis officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Tyrone (Bary) Davis, Ronnie (Rita) Davis; daughter, Sonja (Howard) Newman; three grandchildren; six chosen grandchildren; sister, Jetta (Ray) Carson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Skirum UMC Building Fund or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Nellie Bishop McCormick
Boaz
Nellie Bishop McCormick, 86 of Boaz, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 23, at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Bennett officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Troy Edward McCormick; son, Philip (Sally) McCormick, Stephen (Laurie) McCormick; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Wooten, Kathryn Crabtree; several nieces and nephews.
Boaz Carr Funeral Home Directing
Shane Minshew
Boaz
Shane Minshew, 51, of Boaz passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
Visitation was held Saturday evening, December 26, from 5 until 7 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. No services have been planned at this time.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Minshew; step-children, Rachel Minor and Matt Pope; two grandsons; mother, Kathy Smith (Phillip); father, Larry Minshew (Cathy); sister, Amanda Smith; brothers, Heath Minshew, Dylan Smith.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Tommy Wayne McDougal
Albertville
Tommy Wayne McDougal, 57, passed away at UAB on December 1, 2020.
Cremation services were provided by Adam’s Brown Funeral Home. A memorial service was held Dec. 27, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church with Jason King and Mike Johnson officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Patty Jane; brothers Leroy (Jennie) McDougal, of Albertville, and Don McDougal, of Crossville; sisters Brenda McDougal and Judy McDougal, both of Crossville, and Renae Stoops, of Boaz.
Willie Dee Boland
Boaz
Willie Dee Boland, 86 of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Marshall Medical Center South.
His funeral service was held Sunday, December 27, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Justin Joiner and Rev. H. V. McDowell officiated the service.
He is survived by his wife, Edna Boland; daughters, Shelia (Dan) Smith, Nena (Marty) Bell; two grandsons; three great-granddaughters; one great-grandson; sister, Bernice Peppers; brother, Carlee Boland.
Albertville Memorial Chapel Directing
