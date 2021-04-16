Blood donors are needed. Critical shortages are reported of O+ and O- blood types, however all types will be accepted.
A community blood drive will be held April 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, 316 Sand Mountain Drive.
Ashley Resler, donor recruiter of the Marshall Region, said the need for blood never ends.
“People don’t realize there is always a need … not just when there is a natural disaster or other type of emergency,” Resler said. “People don’t realize the need is there until it hits them personally. We have a need for blood each and every day.”
Resler urges all city leaders, employees and first responders to join local citizens in donating to fill the need.
“The drive is open to anyone, they don’t have to be an Albertville resident,” she said.
All donors will receive a $10 e-gift card and T-shirt. Donors will also be eligible for a variety of prizes set to be given away throughout the event.
Donors must be at 17 years old (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and have a valid photo ID.
Donors who have contracted Covid-19 may donate once they have been symptom-free for at least 14 days. Those who have had any of the Covid-19 vaccines are also eligible to donate.
Log onto www.lifesouth.org to find a blood drive or to schedule an appointment for this drive or other drives.
