The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office needs help from the public locating a missing person.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Preston Alan Moon, a white male in his mid- to late-30s, was last seen by family members on June 28 leaving a residence on Scottsboro Highway in Guntersville.
Moon left the residence on foot and has had no contact with the family since.
“If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mr. Moon please contact our office at 256-582-2034,” Guthrie said.
