An Albertville man faces rape and sodomy charges after decades-old allegations were made to police.
Jeremy Robinson, 38, of Albertville, was indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury Monday on two counts each of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy charges.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said Robinson was made aware of the indictment this week and turned himself in to authorities Thursday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Robinson was booked into the Marshall County Jail under a $25,000 bond on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sodomy. He posted bond and was released less than an hour later.
Both second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy are classified as Class B felonies under the Alabama Criminal Code.
If convicted, Robinson could face between two and 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.
Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Bray declined to comment on the indictment but did say an indictment “means there was probable cause shown that those crimes were committed and he was the one who committed the crimes.”
The case will now go to trial in Marshall County.
Robinson is co-owner of Robinson-Waldrop Landscape Group in Albertville. The company was formed in 2005 by Eric Waldrop and Robinson.
Attempts to reach Robinson were unsuccessful Thursday.
